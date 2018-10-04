PlayAGS : AGS’ STAX™ Table-Game Progressive Wins Top Honor in 2019 Gaming & Technology Awards

Multi-level progressive brings unprecedented player excitement to table games

LAS VEGAS - October 4, 2018 - AGS, (NYSE: AGS) (or the 'Company'), a leading designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines, table products, and interactive solutions for the gaming industry, today announced that its STAX™ table-game progressive received the top Gold award in the 2019 Gaming & Technology Awards for 'Best Table-Game Product or Innovation'.

AGS Senior Vice President of Table Products John Hemberger said, 'We are thrilled to see STAX win this industry-leading recognition for its ability to generate tremendous excitement in the casino pit and drive revenue for gaming operators. The brilliant two-sided progressive display is an attention-getter itself, but when you couple it with multi-level and must-hit-by jackpots, STAX truly transforms basic games like blackjack by adding anticipation and more ways to win.'

STAX was selected among numerous table-game products for this prestigious award, sponsored by Global Gaming Business magazine, which recognizes innovative developments in table-game products. A panel of esteemed judges from across the industry selected the winners. STAX also received Casino Journal's 2017 'Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Award'.

AGS' STAX is a highly configurable table games progressive system which offers various wagering options, along with multiple levels and distinct pools, to seamlessly transform basic games like blackjack, as well as AGS' player-favorite proprietary games like Chase the Flush™ and Criss Cross Poker™. Easily integrated onto games, STAX uses AGS' existing, approved Bonus Spin™ hardware for seamless installation and game changes.

