Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PlayAGS : AGS’ STAX™ Table-Game Progressive Wins Top Honor in 2019 Gaming & Technology Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

Multi-level progressive brings unprecedented player excitement to table games

LAS VEGAS - October 4, 2018 - AGS, (NYSE: AGS) (or the 'Company'), a leading designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines, table products, and interactive solutions for the gaming industry, today announced that its STAX™ table-game progressive received the top Gold award in the 2019 Gaming & Technology Awards for 'Best Table-Game Product or Innovation'.

AGS Senior Vice President of Table Products John Hemberger said, 'We are thrilled to see STAX win this industry-leading recognition for its ability to generate tremendous excitement in the casino pit and drive revenue for gaming operators. The brilliant two-sided progressive display is an attention-getter itself, but when you couple it with multi-level and must-hit-by jackpots, STAX truly transforms basic games like blackjack by adding anticipation and more ways to win.'

STAX was selected among numerous table-game products for this prestigious award, sponsored by Global Gaming Business magazine, which recognizes innovative developments in table-game products. A panel of esteemed judges from across the industry selected the winners. STAX also received Casino Journal's 2017 'Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Award'.

AGS' STAX is a highly configurable table games progressive system which offers various wagering options, along with multiple levels and distinct pools, to seamlessly transform basic games like blackjack, as well as AGS' player-favorite proprietary games like Chase the Flush™ and Criss Cross Poker™. Easily integrated onto games, STAX uses AGS' existing, approved Bonus Spin™ hardware for seamless installation and game changes.

###

About AGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications

Lolson-reyes@PlayAGS.com

All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks.

Disclaimer

PlayAGS Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 14:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Enables Another Nobel Prize!
PU
04:48pTENNANT : Is Your Warehouse Ready for the Holiday Season?
PU
04:48pAUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
04:48pHELIOS & MATHESON ANALYTICS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pDavis Jackson Joins Virgin Pulse as Chief Revenue Officer
GL
04:47pDORMAKABA : Modernfold, Inc. Announces Details of Dyersville, Iowa Factory Expansion
AQ
04:47pINVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - AGM Statement
PR
04:47pWuhan Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire MJ MedTech
GL
04:47pSPERO HEALTH : Opens New Madisonville, Ky. Treatment Center  to Fight Opioid Epidemic
BU
04:46pOil holds near four-year highs; Saudi, Russia agree to up supply
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
4BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
5HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.