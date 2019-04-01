Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PlayChip Lists on Bittrex International

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 11:30pm EDT
PlayChip Lists on Bittrex International

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - PLAYCHIP, the Universal Gaming Token, has announced its listing on Bittrex International.

The announcement comes following the impressive trading volume garnered across its existing four exchanges - HitBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Independent Reserve.

The Bittrex listing is perhaps the most significant thus far, with an entirely new wave of cryptocurrency traders now having visibility of and access to the PlayChip, with the token's daily trading volume increasing by 75% in the six hours following the announcement.

Given just 2% of token sales from Q4 2018 obtained so much as a solitary listing, the significance of this achievement is not to be overlooked.

"Bittrex is one of the most established and credible cryptocurrency exchanges in the market today," said PlayChip Foundation Director Daniel Simic.

"We are very optimistic about this listing and the visibility it has lent to our project. This listing has brought a significant amount of exposure to our project, particularly for users in Europe and Asia."

The PlayChip is currently integrated into PlayUp, where users are able to wager the token on daily fantasy sport competitions. The PlayChip is scheduled to go live on PlayUp Bet in the coming weeks, with an updated roadmap for additional partner platform rollouts expected imminently.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is the Universal Gaming Token for sports betting, gaming, fantasy sports, and eSports, at the centre of an incentivised, blockchain-enabled sports community and gaming ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms, making it the gaming token of choice around the globe.

For more information, please visit: http://www.playchip.com/

or read the PlayChip Whitepaper: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/26PCD747



About PlayUp:

PlayUp Limited is a Universal Gaming Platform offering Daily Fantasy Sports, sports and race betting, fantasy stables, eSports, and casino table games. PlayUp makes up the team behind the PlayChip and operates PlayUp.com, ClassicBet, Draftstars, Betting.Club, TopBetta, and MadBookie. PlayUp Limited will deliver the world's first fully-integrated, blockchain enabled global fantasy sports, online sports betting and gaming ecosystem.



Source:

PlayUp



Contact:

Liam Kirby
Communications
E: Liam.kirby@playup.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:26aNEXTDECADE : says it is first to sign U.S. long-term LNG contract linked to Brent
RE
12:24aANA : Traffic Results - February 2019
PU
12:24aABN AMRO : Green is money in the hotel industry
PU
12:24aAMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Deliver COMPUTEX 2019 CEO Keynote on New High-Performance Computing Technologies
BU
12:21aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyers ask court for trial separate from Nissan and former director Kelly
RE
12:18aGENERAL MOTORS : to support development of auto industry in Uzbekistan
AQ
12:18aRISEN ENERGY : Spain to help Kazakhstan develop solar energy
AQ
12:18aMASTERCARD : Turkmen joint-stock commercial bank working to connect to MasterCard
AQ
12:18aBP : reveals net oil and gas output in Azerbaijan
AQ
12:18aBP : establishes $100M fund for projects for emissions reductions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
5KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD : KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces Filing of Technical Reports
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About