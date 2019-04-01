PlayChip Lists on Bittrex International

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - PLAYCHIP, the Universal Gaming Token, has announced its listing on Bittrex International.



The announcement comes following the impressive trading volume garnered across its existing four exchanges - HitBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Independent Reserve.



The Bittrex listing is perhaps the most significant thus far, with an entirely new wave of cryptocurrency traders now having visibility of and access to the PlayChip, with the token's daily trading volume increasing by 75% in the six hours following the announcement.



Given just 2% of token sales from Q4 2018 obtained so much as a solitary listing, the significance of this achievement is not to be overlooked.



"Bittrex is one of the most established and credible cryptocurrency exchanges in the market today," said PlayChip Foundation Director Daniel Simic.



"We are very optimistic about this listing and the visibility it has lent to our project. This listing has brought a significant amount of exposure to our project, particularly for users in Europe and Asia."



The PlayChip is currently integrated into PlayUp, where users are able to wager the token on daily fantasy sport competitions. The PlayChip is scheduled to go live on PlayUp Bet in the coming weeks, with an updated roadmap for additional partner platform rollouts expected imminently.



About PlayChip



PlayChip is the Universal Gaming Token for sports betting, gaming, fantasy sports, and eSports, at the centre of an incentivised, blockchain-enabled sports community and gaming ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms, making it the gaming token of choice around the globe.



For more information, please visit: http://www.playchip.com/



or read the PlayChip Whitepaper: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/26PCD747







About PlayUp:



PlayUp Limited is a Universal Gaming Platform offering Daily Fantasy Sports, sports and race betting, fantasy stables, eSports, and casino table games. PlayUp makes up the team behind the PlayChip and operates PlayUp.com, ClassicBet, Draftstars, Betting.Club, TopBetta, and MadBookie. PlayUp Limited will deliver the world's first fully-integrated, blockchain enabled global fantasy sports, online sports betting and gaming ecosystem.





