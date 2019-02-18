PlayChip Lists on IDEX

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - PlayChip's listing on IDEX is its fourth listing in less than three weeks, following its successful listing on Australia's first regulated cryptocurrency exchange, Independent Reserve, in late January. The token is also listed on top ten exchange HitBTC and LATOKEN.



The PlayXchange, the economic centre of PlayChip's online gaming ecosystem, has had over 12,000 registrations since its inception in December of last year. The PlayChip was also integrated into online fantasy sports gaming platform, PlayUp, in January, where it can be used to enter daily fantasy challenges in numerous global sporting events. The PlayChip is expected to integrate into two additional gaming platforms in the coming months.



In Q2 of this year the PlayChip token will list on its native exchange, PlayXchange, amongst a number of other high-volume cryptocurrency pairings.



Daniel Simic, PlayChip Foundation Director said:



"Less than two per cent of ICOs achieved a successful exchange listing in Q4 last year, yet we've just achieved our fourth exchange listing in only our third week of live trading. We're very pleased to be able to make the PlayChip more accessible to more users around the world as we also continue to broaden the number of gaming platforms that accept the PlayChip.



"Listing with IDEX, one of the premier international decentralised exchanges, adds further credit and recognition to our growing project. We are proud to continue growing the utility of the Universal Gaming Token for our token holders throughout 2019 and beyond."



About PlayChip



PlayChip is the Universal Gaming Token for sports betting, gaming, fantasy sports, and eSports, at the centre of an incentivised, blockchain-enabled sports community and gaming ecosystem. The PlayChip Ecosystem consists of eight partner platforms with more than a million users across over 70 countries. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms, making it the gaming token of choice around the globe.



For more information, please visit: http://www.playchip.global/



or read the PlayChip Whitepaper: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/26PCD747







About PlayUp:



PlayUp Limited is a Universal Gaming Platform offering Daily Fantasy Sports, sports and race betting, fantasy stables, eSports, and casino table games. PlayUp makes up the team behind the PlayChip and operates PlayUp.com, ClassicBet, Draftstars, Betting.Club, TopBetta, and MadBookie. PlayUp Limited will deliver the world's first fully-integrated, blockchain enabled global fantasy sports, online sports betting and gaming ecosystem.





Source:



PlayUp





Contact:

Liam Kirby PlayChip Content Manager E: Liam.kirby@playup.com M: +61-478-742-910