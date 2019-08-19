Playa Hotels & Resorts : Appoints Dean Sullivan, New Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (August 19, 2019) -Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, 'Playa' or 'the company'), the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean has named Dean Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations.

Sullivan will report to Kevin Froemming, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts and will be based out of the company's Ft. Lauderdale office. In his new role, Sullivan will lead all marketing initiatives that support the strategic and creative direction of Playa's portfolio of all-inclusive resorts that include Hilton, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack Resorts and Sanctuary.

'We're proud to welcome Dean to the team at such a pivotal time in the company's history. Dean's depth and breadth of all-inclusive hospitality makes him the ideal candidate to further expand our growing footprint. His appointment will play an integral role in strengthening our efforts and diversifying our brand portfolio going forward,' said Froemming.

Sullivan brings a wealth of experience to Playa. His previous leadership roles include Chief Marketing Officer for Couples Resorts and Vice President of Sales & Digital Marketing for Kerzner International, the owner and operator of One&Only and Atlantis Resorts. Separately, he served on the Board of Directors for the Issa Trust Foundation from 2014-2019.

'I've been an admirer of Playa Hotels & Resorts for some time as they have expanded from Mexico across the Caribbean under the leadership of some of the brightest minds in the business and I'm thrilled to take my spot on the team. Playa Hotels & Resorts provides a level of quality, service and luxury that is unparalleled in the all-inclusive space,' said Sullivan.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (7,936 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

