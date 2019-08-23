Playa Hotels & Resorts : Debuts Multi-million Dollar Resorts In The Dominican Republic in 2019

Ft. Lauderdale, FL (August 23, 2019) - Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, 'Playa or 'the Company'), the owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, is partnering with global brands, Hyatt and Hilton to reinvent the all-inclusive experience in the Dominican Republic beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019.



To celebrate this major milestone, Playa has launched an introductory offer with savings up to 55% off published rates on all of the Company's resorts in the Dominican Republic, including:

· Playa's newly renovated Sanctuary Cap Cana;

· The newly opened Hilton La Romana, An All-Inclusive Adult Resort;

· Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, All-Inclusive Adult Resort (Nov. 1, 2019);

· Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, All-Inclusive All-Ages Resort (Nov. 1, 2019); and

· Hilton La Romana, All-Inclusive Family Resort (Dec. 1, 2019).

Guests seeking a first glimpse of these resorts will also enjoy more than $400 in added value. To further support travel agent partners, Playa has relaunched the coveted double reward point incentive through the Company's travel agent rewards program, AgentCASH Plus.



Introductory Offer Details

Guests who book now through Oct. 31, 2019 will save up to 55% and will receive: a minimum of one category upgrade, a $200 instant credit on reservations of 5 nights or more, and up to $200 in resort perks. For families, the new Hilton La Romana all-inclusive resort will offer a Kids Stay Free program. Offers valid on new bookings only for travel now through Dec. 20, 2020 and are subject to blackout dates.



'Since 2013, we have seen tremendous growth as we partner with legendary hospitality brands to provide levels of unmatched quality, service and style', said Playa's Chief Commercial Officer, Kevin Froemming. 'We are thrilled to have our loyal supporters be among the first to experience the newly renovated Sanctuary Cap Cana, the highly anticipated Hilton La Romana and the Hyatt all-inclusive flagship resorts.'



Sanctuary Cap Cana

Situated on the coveted eastern tip of the Dominican Republic, Sanctuary Cap Cana spans more than 20 tropical acres, including 2,100 feet of pristine oceanfront. The resort, which underwent a $44 Million transformation in late 2018, offers four distinct experiences throughout the romantic, Mediterranean-inspired village. The transformation included the addition of two new towers with 140 suites, reimagined guest rooms and enhanced public spaces, including the lobby, dining venues and spa, all carefully preserving the property's fine architectural features.



Hilton La Romana

The newly renovated and expanded Hilton La Romana located in the fishing town of Bayahibe, offers an experience for adults-only and a separate setting for families. The adult-only section opened Aug. 10, 2019 and the family travel (adults with children) is set for a Dec. 1, 2019 opening. The design of the new resort complements the existing lush vegetation and is adorned with natural materials including stone, wood and vibrant art by renowned local artist, Cándido Bidó. The new resort, which serves as a perfect backdrop for social groups and destination weddings, offers high-touch service that includes a standard all-inclusive experience as well as a premium option.

Hyatt Zilara & Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

Opening November 1, 2019, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, located in the exclusive, gated-community of Cap Cana, encapsulate the best of the brands. Highlights include a 14,000 square-foot fitness center, designed with an industrial boxing gym décor and the property's signature cenote-inspired Spa. Unique a la carte dining options include a Hindu restaurant inspired by the Venice Simplon Orient Express.



For additional information on Playa Hotels & Resorts and their portfolio in the Dominican Republic, visit www.playaresorts.com.



