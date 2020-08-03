Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Playwright and Former British Politician Pramila Le Hunte Condemns Oppression and Bigotry in Bold New Play ‘Passenger'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 09:05am EDT

PHOENIX, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is 2020 and many believe racism and oppression should have been eradicated by now in our intelligent and innovative society, but they are still alive and well across the world. Playwright and former British politician Pramila Le Hunte is horrified that individuals are still unable to make progress with the disease in society. Her newest work, “Passenger: A Love Story,” deftly explores the challenges faced by marginalized people even in the high society of British India, where being different in race or sexual orientation is fodder for all.  

The play follows Wendy, who had lived in India as a child during the time British Raj rule and who struggles with her own identity as a result of the religious violence Hindus and Muslims she endured; and Charles, a newcomer to Calcutta from England who becomes her friend the audience will gather that he has come to immerse himself at the sanctuary of Vivekananda’s, scholar and philosopher, to take his message that all religions are one back to war-torn Europe.  

Throughout the play, the two of them embark on a journey to find themselves along with Baba, who becomes a mentor on her journey of self-discovery. The pair are guided into their future by a mysterious stranger, dressed in similar attire to Gandhi, who brings humor and high drama into their lives.

Through “Passenger,” Le Hunte expresses her immense frustration with racism and oppression, especially of those in the LGBTQ community, in today’s society. “The experiences of my mixed-race character Wendy, or even real-world figures such as Meghan Markle, are just examples of how prevalent racism still in a society that claims to be progressive,” she says. “I feel humanity can and must do better.”

“Passenger: A Love Story”
By Pramila Le Hunte
ISBN: 9781483498706 (softcover); 9781483488837 (electronic)
Available at Lulu Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble  

About the author
Pramila Le Hunte is a passionate and experienced playwright who received her honors degree in English Literature from the University of Cambridge. Previously, she has had previous scripts performed in front of politicians and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Growing up in Calcutta, India, her love of books led to her pursuit of quality education and eventual candidacy for the British Parliamentary office in 1983.

Attachment 

Grace Bywater
LAVIDGE - Phoenix
480-998-2600 x 534
gbywater@lavidge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:18aLEVER STYLE : to Acquire Vista Apparels to Expand Product Range For Customers
AQ
09:18aFLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aDaniel Wollman, CEO, Gumley Haft, Takes Action For New York Co-ops And Condos
PR
09:18aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
09:18aInnovator ETFs Announces New Upside Caps for August Series of S&P 500 Buffer ETFs™
GL
09:17aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Eli Lilly starts late-stage study of COVID-19 drug in nursing homes
RE
09:17aHSBC HLDGS : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
09:17aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:17aKASASA : Celebrates 31 Bank and Credit Union Partners Ranked Best in State by Forbes
BU
09:16aBLUEPARROTT : Announces Integration with Zebra's Workforce Connect
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group