Plaza Retail REIT : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

07/05/2019 | 10:48am EDT

FREDERICTON, July 5, 2019/CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ('Plaza') (TSX: PLZ.UN) invites you to participate in a live conference call with senior management discussing Plaza's second quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, August 9, 2019at 10:00am EDT(11:00am ADT).

Plaza's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2019will be released prior to the call and will be made available on Plaza's website at www.plaza.ca in the Investor Relations section, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:
In Toronto1-647-427-7450
Outside Toronto(toll free, within North America) 1-888-231-8191

To ensure your participation, please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available until August 16, 2019at 11:59pm EDT. To access the replay, please dial 1-416-849-0833 in Torontoor 1-855-859-2056 (toll free, within North America) and enter passcode 1076269. The audio replay will also be available for download on Plaza's website for 90 days following the conference call.

ABOUT PLAZA
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebecand Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2019includes interests in 285 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canadaand additional lands held for development. Plaza's properties include a mix of strip plazas, stand-alone small box retail outlets and enclosed shopping centres, anchored by approximately 91% national tenants. For further information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

Disclaimer

Plaza Retail REIT published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 14:47:11 UTC
