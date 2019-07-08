Log in
Pledge of $100,000 by Attorney Eric Traut to Project Youth to Elevate Future of O.C. Youth

07/08/2019 | 06:01am EDT

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support Orange County Bar Foundation’s Project Youth, attorney Eric Traut of Traut Firm pledged $100,000 to the nonprofit’s efforts to elevate, educate, and empower Orange County youth.

Traut is connected to the organization having served as board President in 2014, receiving the Distinguished Fellow Award in 2012, and currently sits on the 2019 Board of Directors and the executive committee. Just this year alone, Eric has donated $2000 in scholarships toward Project Youth and $1000 for the annual scholarship which has been awarded for the fifth time. He has been hosting high school interns from the nonprofit organization each summer for the past seven years where the disadvantaged interns learn about a professional working experience while enhancing their knowledge, experience, and self-esteem. Eric also hosts an annual fundraiser team through the Orange County Marathon which has raised over $20,000 in just the past four years. Eric continues to feel passionately about supporting this inspiring organization.

“Project Youth gives the youth promising and bright futures,” says Traut. “I am honored to help a nonprofit that is truly changing lives.”

A portion of Eric Traut’s annual pledge donation will be allocated toward eliminating the nonprofit’s building mortgage so that more resources can go to the direction of families, scholarships, and funding support for programs such as health education, academic and career development, and drug prevention.

ABOUT OCBF PROJECT YOUTH: Orange County Bar Foundation Project Youth is a nonprofit organization committed to keeping at-risk youth in school, healthy and drug-free through education, counseling, mentoring, and family strengthening. The programs of Project Youth OCBF empower youth and families to make positive choices for a lifetime of opportunity and success. https://projectyouthocbf.org/

ABOUT ERIC V. TRAUT: Eric Traut distinguished himself early as one of the top trial attorneys in Southern California when he was recognized as the youngest winner of the prestigious Trial Lawyer of the Year award in the history of the Orange County Trial Lawyer Association. Eric has handled high-profile cases that have resulted in appearances on Good Morning America, Fox News, Court T.V., and ABC's "Primetime." http://www.erictrautattorney.com

ABOUT TRAUT FIRM: Partners of Traut Firm have litigated cases for a combined 70 years, serving as plaintiff’s attorneys primarily in areas of personal injury, wrongful death, vehicle accidents, assaults, and animal attacks. http://trautfirm.com

Media Contact: Elysse Acosta, elysse@feltenmedia.com, 760-490-5810

