Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Plenum Investments Ltd. Strengthens its Successful ILS Specialization Strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 08:39am EDT

ZURICH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 1st May 2020, Plenum Investments Ltd. is reinforcing its executive board with Daniel Grieger (formerly founding partner of Twelve Capital and recognized ILS expert) who will also become a partner. Together with leading international insurance analyst Rötger Franz (formerly Société Générale, London) who joined the company on 1st April 2020, they will complement the portfolio management team.

By recruiting the two experts, Plenum Investments Ltd. is reaffirming its focus on insurance linked investment strategies. Dr. Rainer Grünig, CEO of Plenum Investments Ltd., comments: "I am delighted to welcome with Daniel and Rötger two proven ILS specialists. Adding insurance bonds capabilities to our CAT bond expertise will unleash significant innovation potential. At the same time, we strengthen our foothold in the institutional business."

Institutional investors are more than ever faced with the Herculean task of ensuring long-term positive returns in fixed income in a declining interest rate environment. "I am pleased that Plenum Investments Ltd. shares my view on how to implement innovative solutions to invest in the insurance sector in order to sustainably handle the challenges in a low interest rate environment," says Grieger and adds, "Besides Plenum's willingness to provide adequate resources, I am inspired by the company's authenticity and commitment as well as its defensive and long-term oriented investment strategy. The fact that Plenum Investments Ltd. is a pioneer in the implementation of ESG criteria with insurance-linked investments completes my positive impression."

Dirk Schmelzer, responsible for the portfolio management, is confident: "This move not only sharpens the profile of our company, but also enables us to bolster our market position in the ILS industry." Rötger Franz adds: "Regulatory capital of insurance companies in the form of subordinated bonds is a sound investment, both from a return as well as from a risk perspective. I am excited to use my extensive experience in this area to make a substantial contribution to the development of Plenum Investments Ltd. There is no doubt that in the current difficult market environment, institutional investors will benefit from our strategy and we will be able to generate attractive returns."

Swiss-regulated Plenum Investments Ltd. is an independent investment manager for institutional and professional clients, specialized in insurance risks. Its core capabilities are managing natural disaster and longevity risks as well as regulatory insurance capital. Its investment focus lies on transparent and sustainable investment solutions in the field of insurance-linked securities. Plenum is an established player in the UCITS CAT bond segment and a leading provider in sustainability analytics.

Media Contact:  

Plenum Investments AG  I  Nico Rischmann 
Email: 239190@email4pr.com  I  Phone: +41 43 488 57 92  I  www.plenum.ch

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plenum-investments-ltd-strengthens-its-successful-ils-specialization-strategy-301052717.html

SOURCE Plenum Investments AG


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:59aTOPBUILD : Management's Prepared Remarks Q1 2020
PU
08:59aDEADLINE NEXT WEEK : Block & Leviton LLP Filed Securities Fraud Class Action Against Funko, Inc.: Shareholders Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
08:57aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aPEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aMGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:56aANTARES PHARMA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:56aAPEX CLEAN ENERGY : Leads Market for 2019 Corporate Renewable Power Procurement
BU
08:56aGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Announces Loveland Innovations as New Solution Alliance Partner to Help Insurers Virtually Adjust Claims from Anywhere
BU
08:56a Allied Corp. One Step Closer to First Commercial Harvest With Psychoactive Strain Evaluation Approval
GL
08:55aTTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group