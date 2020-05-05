Plenum Investments Ltd. Strengthens its Successful ILS Specialization Strategy

ZURICH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 1st May 2020, Plenum Investments Ltd. is reinforcing its executive board with Daniel Grieger (formerly founding partner of Twelve Capital and recognized ILS expert) who will also become a partner. Together with leading international insurance analyst Rötger Franz (formerly Société Générale, London) who joined the company on 1st April 2020, they will complement the portfolio management team.

By recruiting the two experts, Plenum Investments Ltd. is reaffirming its focus on insurance linked investment strategies. Dr. Rainer Grünig, CEO of Plenum Investments Ltd., comments: "I am delighted to welcome with Daniel and Rötger two proven ILS specialists. Adding insurance bonds capabilities to our CAT bond expertise will unleash significant innovation potential. At the same time, we strengthen our foothold in the institutional business."

Institutional investors are more than ever faced with the Herculean task of ensuring long-term positive returns in fixed income in a declining interest rate environment. "I am pleased that Plenum Investments Ltd. shares my view on how to implement innovative solutions to invest in the insurance sector in order to sustainably handle the challenges in a low interest rate environment," says Grieger and adds, "Besides Plenum's willingness to provide adequate resources, I am inspired by the company's authenticity and commitment as well as its defensive and long-term oriented investment strategy. The fact that Plenum Investments Ltd. is a pioneer in the implementation of ESG criteria with insurance-linked investments completes my positive impression."

Dirk Schmelzer, responsible for the portfolio management, is confident: "This move not only sharpens the profile of our company, but also enables us to bolster our market position in the ILS industry." Rötger Franz adds: "Regulatory capital of insurance companies in the form of subordinated bonds is a sound investment, both from a return as well as from a risk perspective. I am excited to use my extensive experience in this area to make a substantial contribution to the development of Plenum Investments Ltd. There is no doubt that in the current difficult market environment, institutional investors will benefit from our strategy and we will be able to generate attractive returns."

Swiss-regulated Plenum Investments Ltd. is an independent investment manager for institutional and professional clients, specialized in insurance risks. Its core capabilities are managing natural disaster and longevity risks as well as regulatory insurance capital. Its investment focus lies on transparent and sustainable investment solutions in the field of insurance-linked securities. Plenum is an established player in the UCITS CAT bond segment and a leading provider in sustainability analytics.

