Plethora Businesses : advises TSC Auto ID Technology on its acquisition of Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS)

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plethora Businesses has announced that it served as the M&A advisor to TSC in connection with their acquisition of DLS. Headquartered in Itasca, IL, USA, DLS was founded in 1985 and has since grown into one of the largest B2B label companies in the country. Today, DLS is a labeling solutions provider with over 200 team members in four locations: Illinois, Georgia, Texas, and Nevada.

TSC's John Otott, the global general manager of the consumable products business unit, will oversee DLS operations from a TSC standpoint in partnership with Kersten.

"This is an extraordinary fit, and we're excited to bring the advantages and benefits of this union to our partner base," Otott says. "Bob has built a wonderful company based on a foundation of exceptional business integrity, best-in-class product quality, and a laser focus on customer needs. We will faithfully adhere to, and build upon, this excellent foundation as we continue to serve both our OEM and legacy DLS distributor partners."

"We are very excited about the new offerings we are going to be able to provide our partners, and we could not have found a better company to acquire than DLS," says TSC president Sam Wang. "They have a great reputation in the industry for quality and integrity."

Moreover, with this acquisition, TSC joins its largest competitors in the US market as a company with its own printer manufacturing and labeling converting facilities.

Commenting for Plethora Businesses Michael Jeub, Director, added "We are extremely excited for the partnership between these two Companies. The combined strength of the operations, management team and employees alike will help to drive TSC's success for years to come."

About TSC: TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd. is a global provider of quality Auto-ID solutions for transportation and logistics, manufacturing and healthcare, industry and retail, offering a diversified line of innovative and reliable products with excellent quality. TSC has over 25 years of experience dedicated to barcode and label printers, with more than 4 million installed in over 90 countries. TSC is traded on the Taiwanese stock exchange. www.tscprinters.com.

About Plethora Businesses: Plethora Businesses is a boutique M&A Advisory firm, providing Sell-side M&A, Corporate Strategy Outsourcing and Consulting Services to middle market businesses.

Contact: Lucas Klein Michael Jeub Phone: 714-255-8862 Phone: 714-255-8862 lucas@plethorabusinesses.com michael@plethorabusinesses.com



