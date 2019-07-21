Plexure : signs deal with US fast-food chain White Castle

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexure Group (NZX: PLX) has today signed a deal with United States' fast-food burger chain White Castle, adding to the momentum reflected in its recently-announced FY19 annual result.

Often hailed as America's first fast-food chain, White Castle boasts almost 400 restaurants located across 13 states. Under the terms of agreement, Plexure will provide mobile engagement and loyalty capability through its intelligent marketing platform, helping White Castle strengthen its position in the US.

This new customer win is evidence of Plexure delivering on its strategy to on-board new partners and grow its US-based operation.

Chief Executive Craig Herbison says the new partnership is a clear validation of the Company's hard work, refreshed focus and strengthened proposition.

"Plexure is delighted to partner with White Castle as a significant US customer and looks forward to powering its marketing efforts. This collaboration is testament to our continued drive to deliver a suite of world-class products and enhanced levels of customer engagement," says Mr Herbison.

"We're committed to helping White Castle activate mobile as a critical digital channel to its customers, to grow their value whilst enhancing the overall customer experience," he adds.

The White Castle deal will add to Plexure's strong revenue and user growth. For the full year ended 31 March 2019, Plexure's revenue grew 44 percent to USD$11.4m, and it now has more than 128 million users globally on its platform.

About Plexure

Plexure is a mobile engagement software company. Global brands use the Company's products to engage consumers on mobile devices and drive them to store with personalized offers, mobile order and pay and loyalty. Plexure's software integrates with operational systems to remove friction and create a seamless purchase experience for consumers.

Plexure makes the sales process for physical retailers seamless, engaging and profitable by identifying where customers are, what they want and then facilitating their purchases.

The Company's technology platform and product offering covers five key capabilities:

Mobile order and pay

Next generation loyalty programmes

Personalized offers

Analytics

Seamless operations integration

Brands that use Plexure experience an increase in customer numbers and visit frequency, higher average transaction values, larger share of wallet and improved customer satisfaction scores.

The Company now has over 128 million end users on its platform in over 54 countries.

Plexure has offices in Auckland, Chicago, Atlanta, Tokyo and Copenhagen. Clients include McDonald's, 7-Eleven, Ikea, and Loyalty New Zealand.

SOURCE Plexure