Plexus Media Launches Regulation A+ Investor Marketing Program to Help Entrepreneurs Raise Capital Amid COVID-19

07/03/2020 | 06:45pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2020) - Plexus Media announces the launch of its Regulation A+Investor Marketing program aimed at helping entrepreneurs across the U.S. successfully raise capital and stimulate the economy in unprecedented times.

"The success of a Reg A+ raise depends on your investor marketing strategy and how effectively you present your opportunity to potential investors. Today, we are all connected - by our phones, laptops, and tablets. The internet has made it possible to research and learn about new financial products and investment opportunities online. More often than not, early investors also become consumers and advocates of your product as well. Being able to utilize digital marketing tactics effectively is central to the success of your company's capital raising efforts," said Lior Ishai, Chief Executive Officer of Plexus Media.

Leads are a critical component to the success of a company undergoing a Regulation A+ raise. Plexus Media's 90-Day Regulation A+ Investor Marketing Program is an extensive digital marketing program that is focused on supporting new issuers reach investors. The program:

  • Helps companies generate awareness of an investment opportunity to an untapped market of investors
  • Offers companies a potential reach of 14.8 million retail investors
  • Attracts thousands of potential retail investor leads to a company
  • Offers valuable reporting and analytics allowing companies to optimize campaigns and measure return on investment

Since the JOBS Act was signed in 2012, $2.5+ billion has been raised with Regulation A+ while $20 billion was sought. Implementing an investor marketing campaign is crucial to the success of a capital raise.

About Plexus Media

Plexus Media is a data-driven investor marketing firm enabling new digital ways to share your investment story and attract potential retail investors. Plexus Media has been at the forefront of the investor marketing industry since 2016 and has served companies in the finance, cannabis, technology, mining and online-gaming sectors.

Our programs and proprietary marketing technology help pre-IPO and publicly-listed companies syndicate their investment story to multiple channels and generate media coverage and investor awareness.

For additional information and updates, visit www.plexus.media or connect with us on social: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

For more information, please contact Kate Dorrell, Director of Marketing, Plexus Media.

1-844-6PLEXUS ext.108 or kate@plexus.media

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59119


© Newsfilecorp 2020
