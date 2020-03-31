Log in
Plexus Media Releases 2020 Retail Investor Persona Report

03/31/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - Plexus Media released their 2020 Retail Investor Persona Report which is designed to help private and public companies with identifying the ideal retail investor and digital channels for their private placements and funding efforts. This insightful report includes preferred marketing channels, demographics, interests, etc. of a large database of potential retail investors. The data was obtained anonymously by Plexus Media to support companies on the CSE, TSX, and OTC stock exchanges in reaching their ideal investor audience in today's complex markets.

"We are pleased to share this data and insights and take part in educating about investor marketing and available digital tactics. Knowing your investor profile is the first step in attracting the right investors for your opportunity. With this report, companies can efficiently develop a strategy around who they want to reach and what channels are the most appropriate for generating meaningful contact," said Lior Ishai, CEO, Plexus Media.

The report includes information such as the retail investor age, preferred communication channels, location, job titles, average dollar value of investment, and more.

Issuers and investor relations professionals who are looking for insights to support their investor marketing and funding strategy can download the 2020 Retail Investor Persona Report at https://plexus.media/download-our-2020-investor-persona/

###

About Plexus Media

Plexus Media is a data-driven investor marketing firm enabling new digital ways to share your investment story and attract potential retail investors. Plexus Media has been at the forefront of the investor marketing industry for the past three years and served companies in the finance, cannabis, technology, mining and online-gaming sectors.

Our programs and proprietary marketing technology help pre-IPOs and publicly-listed companies syndicate their investment story to multiple channels and generate media coverage and investor awareness. In a nutshell, we produce and distribute newsworthy content to attract, engage, and nurture relations with shareholders and prospective retail investors.

For additional information and updates, visit www.plexus.media or connect with us on social: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

###

For more information, please contact Kate Dorrell, Director of Marketing, Plexus Media.

1-844-6PLEXUS ext.108 or kate@plexus.media

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53995


© Newsfilecorp 2020
