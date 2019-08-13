Log in
Pliant : Adds Industry Veteran Jesse Rothstein to Its Board of Directors

08/13/2019 | 06:01am EDT

ExtraHop Networks CTO & Board Chairman brings technical vision, expertise and successful track record

Pliant, a workflow automation platform for API-driven enterprise and service provider infrastructures, today announced the addition of Jesse Rothstein, co-founder, CTO and Chairman of the Board at ExtraHop Networks, to its board of directors.

“Jesse's successful track record in enterprise networking and network security has proven invaluable for the companies he has worked with,” said Vess Bakalov, CEO, Pliant. “We are excited that he will be bringing his technical vision and expertise as we expand our market presence.”

Jesse specializes in designing and implementing high-performance networking and network security products. Before founding ExtraHop, he held a six-year tenure at F5 Networks where he was a Senior Software Architect and co-inventor of the TMOS platform, which catapulted F5 to a position of leadership in the multibillion dollar application delivery controller market. Prior to F5, Jesse worked in product development at Motive Communications and the Trilogy Development Group. He holds bachelor's degrees in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from Rice University.

When asked about joining the board, Jesse said, “IT automation is a key driver in any digital transformation effort. Pliant’s founders understand from experience the scale of challenges that exist in large enterprise and service provider environments and have created an automation platform to address those challenges. I believe Pliant is uniquely positioned both from a scale-of-deployment and simplicity-of-use perspective to help companies become more productive through the use of IT automation.”

Pliant helps teams quickly create sophisticated and robust workflows across all of their systems without having to spend the time and money on building traditional fragile integrations. Pliant’s novel approach takes ease of use and goes beyond most low-code systems without sacrificing power. Combining our approach with an industry leading execution engine, which is also horizontally scalable to process millions of requests, allows Pliant to emerge as a leader in this fast-growing niche.

Pliant’s workflow automation has the power to provide these capabilities in a platform that visually abstracts code from the process allowing users to quickly create very complex workflows across multiple domains or silos within the business. Pliant’s automation capabilities allow businesses to better utilize their human assets while ensuring resilient and compliant environments that move with the speed of their digital business.

About Pliant

Pliant believes moving at the speed of digital business requires a fundamental change in the way corporations must deploy and manage technology. Speed and complexity of operations demand a solution that not only provides initial automation of provisioning (RPA), reducing human error, it must also ensure compliance, and in some cases provide automated real-time mitigation (SOAR).

Pliant’s workflow automation capabilities allow businesses to better utilize their human assets while ensuring resilient and compliant environments that move with the speed of their digital business. To learn more, please visit us at www.pliant.io or join the conversation at LinkedIn or on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
