Plinqit : to Demo Innovative Savings App at Finovate's Flagship Event, FinovateFall Conference 2019

Plinqit shares live demo of its ‘cool’ savings tool, the only app of its kind proven to boost user engagement and increase financial wellness, during Day One of FinovateFall

Plinqit, a brandable, savings app and the only savings tool that pays users for engaging with content, will share a live demo of its unique savings app at the 2019 FinovateFall Conference, the leading-edge fintech event, showcasing the most successful and innovative banking and financial technology.

FinovateFall debuted in New York more than ten years ago, updating the fintech community with the latest insights and ideas to stay ahead of the curve. This year, FinovateFall is set to share industry insights, opportunities and challenges and host the first-ever Finovate Awards. The event will house more than 70 live demos, over 1,500 senior attendees and more than 120 expert speakers from leading organizations around the globe. The conference will take place Sept. 23 – 25 at the New York Marquis in New York, N.Y.

One of 70 companies selected to perform live demos at FinovateFall, Plinqit will showcase its one-of-a-kind savings app, generating higher user engagement for financial institutions while aligning data, behavior and incentives for the consumer. Plinqit will present its cutting-edge savings app during FinovateFall’s second demo session on Sept. 23 at 11:05 a.m.

Unlike any other savings app, Plinqit’s patent-pending Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating substantially higher user engagement (55 percent on average) compared to other savings apps, with more than half (66 percent) of Plinqit users having completed their savings goal. In fact, the app has exceeded $500,000 (and growing) in total deposits by users, pointing to the sharp increase in account openings and strong consumer demand.

“We are thrilled to be selected by Finovate to share how Plinqit can help financial institutions raise engagement with customers while rewarding them for smarter financial behavior,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and Chief Executive Officer of HT Mobile Apps, creator of Plinqit. “We created Plinqit to be a fun way for people to save while also teaching financial literacy through quick, informative videos, promoting financial wellness and helping financial institutions deepen their relationships with customers.”

About Finovate

The company launched its first conference series focused on financial & banking technology innovation in 2007. Finovate debuted in New York, added a Bay Area event in 2008, and expanded internationally to London in 2011, Asia in 2012 and Dubai and Cape Town in 2018. In 2014, a second conference series focusing on fintech developers launched on the West Coast. FinDEVr added an East Coast event in 2016 and expanded internationally to London in 2017. For close to a decade, the events have attracted tens of thousands of attendees who have watched more than 2,000 demos & presentations from hundreds of companies (all available here and covered here).

About Plinqit

Plinqit is a brandable, mobile first platform that is elegant and highly powerful at the same time. Unlike any other savings app on the market, its patent-pending Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating higher user engagement for financial institutions. Created by Millennials for Millennials, Plinqit helps financial institutions connect with this important demographic in a meaningful, relevant way - bringing together digital customers, FI’s and savings in one beautiful place. For more information, visit www.plinqit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005072/en/