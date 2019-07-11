Log in
Plum Dating : Launches To Solve For Pervasive Sexual Harassment On Dating Apps

07/11/2019 | 08:40am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plum Dating, https://plumdating.com an app designed to bring class back to dating, by tackling the pervasive problems of sexual harassment and ghosting on dating apps, launched today throughout the United States & Canada.

Plum's functionality incentivizes men by empowering women with a rating tool to confidentially rate the guys they match with, one time, AFTER communication begins.  Women rate men on a scale from 1-5 stars in up to three categories:  profile authenticity, communication, and follow-through.  Men seeking men also have access to the rating tool.  Written comments are not allowed.

Studies have shown that men get 1/16th the amount of matches on Tinder as compared to women.   Plum's rating system gives men the opportunity to stand out for their character, with their ratings displayed on their Plum profile. Men with higher ratings are boosted in the app's algorithm, getting them in front of more potential matches. 

"The terms "catfishing," "ghosting," and "DTF" were largely incubated from the user experience on dating apps," said Plum Founder, Dave Brandner.  "While men also experience catfishing and ghosting on dating apps, all research I could find - painted a clear picture: Women rarely instigated sexual harassment or hostile messaging. Therefore, we set Plum up to where only men get rated, as we wanted to create a platform that would incentivize and reward men for putting their best foot forward which would simulatneously promote a classier user experience for women."

"Plum's accountability system uniquely solves the biggest problem with dating apps: They are cluttered with people who aren't truly looking to make a connection," says Michele Promaulayko, Plum Board Member and Former Editor-in-Chief at Cosmopolitan "The goal here is to elevate men who are respectful flirts and good communicators, which sets users up for a more successful—and enjoyable!—experience."  Alexandra Tweten, Plum Advisor and founder of Instagram site @byefelipe, added, "Not every man harasses women, but every woman you know has been harassed at some point." 

Plum offers other unique differentiating features designed to improve the user experience: Women are given the choice to decide who sends the first message after matching.  This setting can be changed at any time. Plum has no social media account linking to heighten privacy and safety.

Plum is free to download through the App Store and Google Play.

Media Contact: 
Dave Brandner 
217736@email4pr.com
469.585.5277

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plum-dating-launches-to-solve-for-pervasive-sexual-harassment-on-dating-apps-300883150.html

SOURCE Plum Dating


© PRNewswire 2019
