Pluma : Adds Industry Veteran Kathy Ryan as VP, Head of Global Coaching Operations

03/16/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Pluma, the world’s first customizable platform to offer scalable, digital 1:1 and group coaching with highly experienced executive-quality coaches, today announced the addition of Kathy Ryan as VP, Head of Global Coaching Operations. Ryan joins the company as part of Pluma’s expansion to manage the coach experience end-to-end, through frequent collaboration and interaction with business development, account management and customer success teams.

Drawing on more than 25 years in coaching and consulting diverse leaders, Ryan will be responsible for attracting, managing, developing and retaining Pluma’s executive coaches worldwide. Her pragmatic approach offers a results-oriented perspective, which will enhance Pluma’s platform and experience.

“Kathy is an experienced HR executive and coaching visionary as well as a PCC-level coach with a proven track record of success in partnering with leaders and supporting their organizational strategy. Pluma is incredibly excited to be joined by a team member who is so well-versed in the perspectives of a number of our key stakeholders,” said Alexandra Connell, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluma. “We have an incredible roster of clients and partner organizations and a network of coaches that I am so proud of. Kathy will be focusing on growing this network of coaches with a mind towards continued excellence and global presence.”

In her new role, Ryan will manage multiple high-priority initiatives and utilize her expertise to support Pluma’s coaches, clients and their organizations. In addition to HR expertise leading global teams at many venture backed start-ups, well-known Fortune 500 and notable global firms, Ryan has coached several C-Suite executives at world-class companies, including Amazon, Workday, Google, Oracle, Salesforce, Sony and more. Ryan has spent nearly three decades excelling in internal executive roles and partnering with diverse executives, cultures and generations. Her experience in these roles, along with her distinctive way of understanding the context and culture of each client, is what sets her apart as an executive coach and leader.

“Helping people accelerate their careers and contribute to positive business results is a passion of mine, and I’m excited to be at Pluma during this incredible time. Recruiting additional exceptional and qualified coaches, furthering their education and professional development and driving an ever-improving user experience is my focus,” said Ryan.

Ryan is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with the International Coach Federation, Master Corporate Executive Coach (MCEC) with MEECO Leadership Institute and a certified Coaching Super-visor. She is also the Founder of Positive Outcome Coaching in the SF Bay Area. She earned her M.A. in Organization Development and Leadership from Fielding Graduate University and has spent 25+ years in executive HR roles with firms such as Levi Strauss, Sun/Oracle, Sony, McAfee, and Google.

About Pluma

Founded in 2015, Pluma is the world's only customizable digital platform offering executive-quality coaching that is personal, scalable, actionable and measurable. At Pluma, we are committed to leading with authenticity, and providing outstanding service. Pluma partners with Fortune 1000 clients and global enterprises including Adobe, Dropbox, and Gap Inc. to support and develop their employees so they can thrive as leaders.


© Business Wire 2020
