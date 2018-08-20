Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report - Engage with Suppliers by Adopting LCC Sourcing Strategy - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 11:35am CEST

The "Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with suppliers by adopting LCC sourcing strategy.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global plumbing fittings and fixtures market is the increasing preference of end-consumers toward smart homes and luxury housing due to change in lifestyle across regions.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global plumbing fittings and fixtures market is to ensure proper communication between buyers and suppliers over the supply contract period and having pre-defined norms for quality.

Companies Featured

  • TOTO
  • Geberit
  • Roca Sanitario
  • Jacuzzi
  • Ideal Standard
  • Jaquar

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

3. Category Pricing Insights

4. Cost-Saving Opportunities

5. Best Practices

6. Category Ecosystem

7. Category Management Strategy

8. Category Management Enablers

9. Suppliers Selection

10. Suppliers Under Coverage

11. US Market Insights

12. Category Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p8fwnl/plumbing_fittings?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pABBEY : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
12:36pBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12:36pHGCAPITAL TRUST : Syneos Health Acquires Kinapse
PU
12:36pKAINOS : selected to lead Concardis Payment Group’s transformation agenda
PU
12:35pPepsiCo to acquire Israel's SodaStream for $3.2bn
AQ
12:35pKIBUSH CAPITAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:35pZOE'S KITCHEN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:35pWALKER & DUNLOP : Arranges $10.8 Million in Financing for Recently-Renovated Multifamily Property in Downtown Palm Springs, CA
PR
12:35pCYAN : enters into partnership with AliasLab S.p.A. for joint solutions to meet the increased security standards of Payment Service Directive 2 (PSD2)
EQ
12:35pGlobal Self-elevating Offshore Support Vessels Market 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade
4MULBERRY GROUP PLC : MULBERRY : warns on profit from House of Fraser
5Thailand Second-Quarter Economic Growth Tops Expectations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.