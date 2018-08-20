Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report - Engage with Suppliers by Adopting LCC Sourcing Strategy - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - Procurement Market Intelligence Report"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract
cycle performance in the Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market.
It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies,
enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and
implement sourcing best practices.
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and
potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services,
which can help in planning and in executing category management
activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on
providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with
suppliers by adopting LCC sourcing strategy.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the
global plumbing fittings and fixtures market is the increasing
preference of end-consumers toward smart homes and luxury housing due to
change in lifestyle across regions.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management
strategies for the buyers in the global plumbing fittings and fixtures
market is to ensure proper communication between buyers and suppliers
over the supply contract period and having pre-defined norms for quality.
Companies Featured
-
TOTO
-
Geberit
-
Roca Sanitario
-
Jacuzzi
-
Ideal Standard
-
Jaquar
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Insights
3. Category Pricing Insights
4. Cost-Saving Opportunities
5. Best Practices
6. Category Ecosystem
7. Category Management Strategy
8. Category Management Enablers
9. Suppliers Selection
10. Suppliers Under Coverage
11. US Market Insights
12. Category Definition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p8fwnl/plumbing_fittings?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005208/en/