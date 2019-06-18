Plumbing Manufacturers International : Testifies on Adverse Impacts Expected from Latest Section 301 Tariffs

Plumbing
Manufacturers International (PMI) CEO/Executive Director Kerry
Stackpole testified on June 17 before the Office of the United States
Trade Representative (USTR) on the unfavorable effects that Section 301
Tariffs of up to 25 percent on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods are
expected to have on U.S. plumbing manufacturers, the economy, and
consumers.
Dozens of plumbing-related products and components are included on List
4 – the most recent list, including toilets, sinks, shower heads, faucet
handles, and more. The $300 billion list also includes vegetables, meat
and cheese products, home appliances, bicycles, software, clothing, and
tech items.
“These additional proposed tariffs will cause disproportionate harm to
U.S. economic interests and in particular, plumbing manufacturers, our
workers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and American consumers,”
Stackpole stated in his
testimony. “Our members estimate they will incur millions of dollars
annually in added direct costs and expenses if the List 4 duties are
implemented, not to mention the millions of dollars of lost sales
resulting from increased prices on these products. These are real
dollars that will no longer be reinvested back into their companies and
workforce.”
Stackpole added that while PMI shares the administration’s concern about
China’s policies and practices that have harmed U.S. businesses, PMI
believes the proposed imposition of unilateral tariffs on Chinese
imports will not address the underlying issues and will continue to
invite Chinese retaliation.
In addition, several PMI members, including LIXIL, Spectrum Brands, Moen
Incorporated and Water Pik, Inc., are scheduled to testify to voice
their objections to the proposed duties. Troy Benavidez, vice president
of Corporate Affairs for American Standard, part of LIXIL Americas and a
PMI member company, testified on June 17 and expressed his company’s
concern about how the tariffs may harm U.S. businesses and consumers.
“If plumbing products become more expensive and U.S. consumers reduce
their purchases of these products and the plumbing services needed to
install and maintain them, good paying careers in the plumbing trade
will continue to decline,” he said.
Concern for the damage the tariffs will cause was evident by the number
of objections raised during the first day of the USTR hearings. More
than 300 witnesses are expected to testify over the seven days of
hearings in June, with representatives from sectors, including
semiconductors, energy, plumbing, software, home appliances, sports
equipment, boat manufacturing, chemical firms, pet supplies, bicycles,
and fireworks. More than 2,000 comments were submitted to the docket as
of June 17. Post-hearing rebuttal comments on the fourth list of tariffs
are due July 2.
In addition, PMI was one of 661 companies and associations that signed a
coalition letter to President Trump opposing the tariffs.
PMI members produce 90 percent of all plumbing products in the U.S. and
along with their retail and wholesale partners and suppliers, generate
more than 271,000 good-paying jobs and over $10 billion dollars in wages
annually. Overall, the industry contributes $85.5 billion dollars to the
American economy – about four-tenths of 1 percent of America’s gross
domestic product, according to a 2018 PMI economic study of the industry.
