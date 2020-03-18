Plunging Rates Spell Opportunity for Student-Loan Borrowers

By Anne Tergesen and Josh Mitchell

As financial markets grapple with fast-moving developments, including emergency interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and stimulus plans in Washington, borrowers could see interest rates on student loans decline dramatically, likely to record lows.

The rates on new federal student loans issued to undergraduates for the coming school year could fall by about 2.5 percentage points to an all-time low of just below 2%, according to Mark Kantrowitz, vice president of research at Savingforcollege.com. Interest rates for graduate students and parents are likely to hit new lows too, he said.

Declines in yields on U.S. government bonds, caused in part by the Fed's reductions in short-term interest rates to near zero, are driving interest rates down on many types of consumer loans.

"The economic impact of this disaster of a virus may keep interest rates low for people, which is a silver lining if you are a debtor," said Heather Jarvis, an attorney who teaches financial professionals about student loans.

As a result, borrowers with outstanding student loans -- federal or private -- may be able to significantly reduce the interest they will pay over the life of those loans by refinancing in the coming weeks, although they should carefully consider the trade-offs.

As part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump said Friday that the government would temporarily stop charging interest on most federal student loans. Some details remain unclear, but the president said the suspension would go into effect immediately and remain until further notice.

Here are things to consider in the current environment when it comes to student loans and the interest waiver:

How low are interest rates on student loans likely to go?

There are two basic types of student loans: federal and private.

Interest rates on federal loans are set annually by a formula based on the yield of the 10-year Treasury note. The rate for federal loans that will be issued between July 1 and June 30, 2021, will be announced soon after the U.S. Treasury Department's auction on May 12.

With private loans, banks often set interest rates using the one-month London interbank offered rate and a borrower's credit history.

Mr. Kantrowitz expects rates on federal loans for the coming school year to decline to about 1.9% from 4.53% for undergraduates; to about 3.5% from 6.08% on Stafford loans for graduate students; and to about 4.5% from 7.08% on Plus loans for some graduate students and parents of undergraduates.

Fixed rates on private loans may fall as low as 2.8% for borrowers with excellent credit over the next one to three months, Mr. Kantrowitz projects. Interest rates on variable-rate private loans and on refinancings may go lower for those with strong credit, he said.

With rates so low, should I consider refinancing?

For those with private loans, there is no downside to refinancing at a lower interest rate, said Mr. Kantrowitz. "There are no prepayment penalties" or fees involved, he said.

Online lenders including Social Finance Inc. and CommonBond Inc. frequently offer attractive deals to those with healthy credit scores and good prospects for future earnings, among other factors, said Daniel Wrenne, a financial adviser in Lexington, Ky.

SoFi saw a nearly 75% increase in the number of applications to refinance from March 8 to March 15, according to a spokeswoman.

To compare refinancing offers, borrowers must fill out applications with more than one lender. Ms. Jarvis recommends doing so over a "relatively short period" of about two weeks to avoid damaging your credit score.

What should I consider if I'm thinking of refinancing federal loans?

Borrowers can refinance their federal loans, too, but they should weigh any interest-rate reduction against the benefits they will lose by swapping their federal loans for private loans.

These include the flexibility to suspend payments for up to three years if they become unemployed, and to have their debt wiped out if they die or become permanently disabled, Ms. Jarvis said. Federal loans also offer repayment plans that cap student-loan payments at a portion of a borrower's annual discretionary income and forgive remaining debt after 10 to 25 years of on-time repayments, depending on factors including the borrower's profession.

Holders of federal loans may want to wait to refinance to take advantage of the temporary suspension of interest accruals, said Ms. Jarvis. "If you are getting zero interest, the better play is to wait," she said. "You are not going to get zero" from a private lender.

Because interest rates are so low, many borrowers seeking to refinance into private loans should consider locking-in a fixed-rate loan, said Mr. Kantrowitz. Although interest rates on variable-rate loans are lower, they reset often and therefore expose borrowers to the risk that rates may rise at some point.

Ms. Jarvis said that amid intense competition among private lenders, borrowers may be able to secure favorable terms, including the right to suspend repayments due to unemployment. Look for loans that spell out in their contracts specific conditions that would trigger repayment suspensions, she said. Still, she adds, private-loan borrowers are unlikely to get as much flexibility as federal loans allow.

What if I get coronavirus or lose my job and can't make repayments?

You may be able to suspend repayments on federal loans on the grounds of economic hardship or unemployment, said Mr. Kantrowitz.

Some private lenders provide temporary suspensions, often for shorter periods, so check the fine print of your loan contract.

How will the interest-rate suspension work?

The government's move to temporarily stop charging interest on most federal student loans applies to most of the 43 million Americans who owe $1.5 trillion in federal student debt.

That includes both undergraduate and graduate students with Stafford loans and parents and graduate students with federal Plus loans. It also includes borrowers using income-driven repayment plans and loan-forgiveness programs.

Private loans aren't covered. Neither are some government-backed loans held by commercial institutions from the now-defunct Federal Family Education Loan program, according to the U.S. Education Department.

Under the measure, monthly payments won't decrease. The benefit is that your entire payment will now count toward reducing the loan's principal, which helps you pay off the loan faster.

"It will stop the growth of someone's balance and that's not nothing," said Ms. Jarvis. "But it's not payment relief."

The Education Department says loan servicers are making the interest suspension retroactive to March 13. Borrowers won't need to contact their servicer to sign up. But Ms. Jarvis said borrowers should carefully scrutinize their statements to ensure they reflect the interest suspension, and contact their loan servicer if they don't.

Write to Anne Tergesen at anne.tergesen@wsj.com and Josh Mitchell at joshua.mitchell@wsj.com