Pluralsight : Helps Visual Studio 2019 Developers Ramp Up Quickly

SILICON SLOPES, Utah - Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology skills platform, today announced it is collaborating with Microsoft to offer new benefits to Visual Studio 2019 subscribers. Through the collaboration, all Visual Studio subscribers will receive free access to Pluralsight's technology skills platform. Pluralsight also released Visual Studio 2019 Skill IQ so developers can assess their level of proficiency in the latest release, as well as new courses to help them quickly gain new skills and take advantage of the integrated development environment's new features.

'We're excited to partner with Microsoft to give developers a powerful way to gain and refine their skills on the latest iteration of Microsoft Visual Studio,' said Nate Walkingshaw, chief experience officer at Pluralsight. 'We want to make sure developers are able to take full advantage of everything Visual Studio 2019 has to offer, and our new Skill IQ and courses are specifically designed to help them do that.'

The new Visual Studio 2019 Skill IQ and the first four new courses are available on the platform today, with Skill IQ and the first course available for free until April 22.

New Courses

What's New in Visual Studio 2019

Visual Studio 2019: Getting Started

Visual Studio 2019 Source Control: Git

Collaborative Development with Visual Studio Live Share

'We've teamed up with Pluralsight to help our developer community kickstart their experience with Microsoft Visual Studio 2019,' said John Montgomery, corporate vice president, program management for Visual Studio & .NET at Microsoft. 'We want our subscribers to innovate and bring new ideas to life through Visual Studio, and that starts with giving them access to the latest skills.'

To start learning Visual Studio 2019 on Pluralsight, visit https://www.pluralsight.com/partners/visual-studio.