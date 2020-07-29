Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pluribus Networks Named a Strong Performer in Open, Programmable Switches For A Businesswide SDN Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, CA, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluribus Networks, the leader in open networking and controllerless software-defined networking (SDN) automation, announced that it has been positioned as a Strong Performer in “The Forrester Wave™: Open, Programmable Switches For A Businesswide SDN, Q3 2020,” a new report from Forrester.

The report used a rigorous scoring methodology measuring 12 networking vendors across the dimensions of product offering, strategy and market presence using 32 criteria that included hardware support, operating system, features, programmability, monitoring and analytics, automation strategy and evolution training, to name a few.

Pluribus’ Netvisor ONE® operating system and Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ controllerless SDN software are increasingly being viewed as the most cost-effective and operationally efficient approach to modernize, automate and virtualize mission critical data center and campus networks. Approximately 300 global customers have deployed Pluribus open networking solutions in their private cloud environments. More than 75 tier one mobile network operators (MNOs) have deployed Pluribus to provide an automated network fabric to support their 4G and 5G mobile cores running virtualized and containerized network functions in central, regional and edge data centers.

For organizations to fully realize digital transformation, they are selectively moving workloads to public clouds while investing in private cloud infrastructure for the majority of workloads. This private cloud infrastructure is also simultaneously being deployed across geographically distributed data centers and campuses as users demand better experiences and applications demand lower latency. This increases the burden on networks -- network teams must scale performance while simplifying operations and increasing the resiliency and security of these distributed networks. Pluribus’ Netvisor ONE network operating system and the Pluribus Adaptive Cloud Fabric software address this challenge by automating and virtualizing data center and campus networks so they can deliver the agility required to support private cloud environments along with performance, scale and resiliency.

According to the Forrester report, “Pluribus Networks entered the market and redefined what customers should get from a single hardware switch by introducing switching hardware that could host multiple instances of virtual switches, similar to server virtual machines (VMs). For example, customers can break a single 24-port switch into multiple switches. Groups of virtual switches across multiple physical devices can be federated together as a single underlay and overlay switch fabric within a single site or across geographically distributed sites.” 

The report continued, “Customers can issue commands to a single instance of the Pluribus Netvisor ONE Network OS, and it will distribute policies to all the switches, or they can manage the fabric through Pluribus UNUM, a graphical management and analytics platform.”

“I am extremely proud of the Pluribus team, which has worked so hard to enhance our product offering and continue to delight our customers,” said Kumar Srikantan, president and CEO, Pluribus Networks. “Pluribus is an ideal example of how much innovation can occur from a nimble organization that is committed to open networking.”

“Both enterprises and service providers are increasingly distributing data and workloads across multiple data centers, from private cloud, to public cloud and the edge for 5G, AI/ML and other emerging low latency applications. It is imperative that networking architectures become more agile, open, automated and efficient across these geographically dispersed sites,” said Ram Bhide, VP of Engineering, Pluribus Networks. “We believe Pluribus’ position as a strong performer within Forrester’s report is further validation of our architectural approach, strategy and execution.”

Additional Info:

 

About Pluribus Networks

Pluribus Networks delivers an open, controllerless software-defined network fabric for modern data centers, multi-site data centers and distributed cloud edge environments. The Linux-based Netvisor® ONE operating system and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ have been purpose built to deliver radically simplified networking along with white box economics by leveraging open networking hardware from Celestica, Dell Technologies and Edgecore, as well as Pluribus’ own Freedom™ Series of switches. The Adaptive Cloud Fabric controllerless SDN architecture distributes state and intelligence throughout the network fabric and is optimized to deliver rich and highly secure per-tenant services across data center sites with simple operations and no single point of failure. Pluribus Networks is also embedded in industry-leading Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) and distributed cloud solutions that are being deployed in the networks of the world’s largest 4G and 5G mobile network operators. Pluribus Networks is a founding member of the Linux Foundation’s LF Edge organization and a member of State of the Edge. Visit www.pluribusnetworks.com to learn more. Deployed to more than 300 customers worldwide, including more than 75 tier one mobile network operators, Pluribus unifies and automates physical and virtual networking and fits into distributed and compact environments found in emerging edge compute deployments.

 

###

Andy Meltzer
Guyer Group
6178214829
andy.meltzer@guyergroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pAeromexico increases operations in august
GL
01:24pWith Tax Season Complete, Avii Takes Audit to the Next Level with New Intelligent Auditing Software in Avii Workspace
BU
01:20pPlacer County Water Agency Receives 2020 Clair A. Hill Water Agency Award for Excellence
GL
01:19pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:18pPROGRESSIVE : Announces Investor Relations Conference Call
AQ
01:18pNOTICE TO DISREGARD – InFlight Corporation
GL
01:18pProMIS Neurosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01:18pRoche Arthritis Drug Fails Covid-19 Testing
DJ
01:17pFrench energy group Total books $8 bln asset impairments
RE
01:17pUNUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
4RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
5SECURITAS AB : SECURITAS AB : Interim Report January-June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group