PlusAI Demos Level 4 Autonomous Driving Truck Technology Live at CES

Marking the debut of its industry-leading self-driving commercial truck solution

PlusAI, Inc., a leading global self-driving company focused on enabling large-scale autonomous commercial trucking fleets, is showcasing its full-stack L4 autonomous truck technology at CES 2019 (booth SP-3, in the South Plaza Area of Tech East). PlusAI will also be demonstrating the technology with an International® LT™ Series tractor on a nearby Las Vegas truck route during the show.

The International® LT™ Series, equipped with PlusAI’s L4 autonomous driving technology, can automatically navigate major routes from hub to hub. PlusAI’s precision positioning and control system integrates deep learning visual algorithms, using advanced lane detection, lidar (laser detection and measurement), SLAM (instant positioning and map building) and other technology solutions.

Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, PlusAI was one of the first companies to obtain an autonomous driving test license from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in early 2017. For the past two years, PlusAI has built its market leadership in self-driving technology to power autonomous commercial trucking fleets for its OEM partners and prospects.

“Thanks to the convergence of machine learning and artificial intelligence, big data, mobility, and advanced sensors, the autonomous revolution is on the horizon. Autonomous trucks are one of the best applications for autonomous driving in the near term, and this application is close to becoming a reality,” said Dr. David Liu, founder and CEO of PlusAI. “Through our strong strategic partnerships with large truck OEMs and transportation providers globally, PlusAI is leading the market by changing the future of the logistics and transportation industry.”

Applying autonomous driving technology to trucking will generate a multi-trillion-dollar economic impact, significant enough to reshape the transportation industry and its ecosystems. PlusAI is committed to making commercial freight transportation safer, more efficient and less expensive for its customers.

With its corporate headquarters in Cupertino and R&D centers in both Silicon Valley and China, PlusAI consists of world-class engineers that are equipped with a strong strategic vision, as well as rich experiences in technology innovation and commercialization.

About PlusAI

PlusAI was founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley by David Liu and Hao Zheng, who were classmates at Stanford twenty years ago. PlusAI has rapidly grown into a multinational technology company with R&D centers in Silicon Valley and China, specializing in developing full-stack self-driving technology to enable large-scale autonomous commercial fleets. PlusAI began conducting daily tests on both urban and highway roads in early 2017, becoming one of the leading companies in autonomously driven miles in California.

