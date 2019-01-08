PlusAI Demos Level 4 Autonomous Driving Truck Technology Live at CES

PlusAI, Inc., a leading global self-driving company focused on enabling
large-scale autonomous commercial trucking fleets, is showcasing its
full-stack L4 autonomous truck technology at CES 2019 (booth SP-3, in
the South Plaza Area of Tech East). PlusAI will also be demonstrating
the technology with an International® LT™ Series tractor on a nearby Las
Vegas truck route during the show.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005230/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
The International® LT™ Series, equipped with PlusAI’s L4 autonomous
driving technology, can automatically navigate major routes from hub to
hub. PlusAI’s precision positioning and control system integrates deep
learning visual algorithms, using advanced lane detection, lidar (laser
detection and measurement), SLAM (instant positioning and map building)
and other technology solutions.
Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, PlusAI was one of the first companies
to obtain an autonomous driving test license from the California
Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in early 2017. For the past two
years, PlusAI has built its market leadership in self-driving technology
to power autonomous commercial trucking fleets for its OEM partners and
prospects.
“Thanks to the convergence of machine learning and artificial
intelligence, big data, mobility, and advanced sensors, the autonomous
revolution is on the horizon. Autonomous trucks are one of the best
applications for autonomous driving in the near term, and this
application is close to becoming a reality,” said Dr. David Liu, founder
and CEO of PlusAI. “Through our strong strategic partnerships with large
truck OEMs and transportation providers globally, PlusAI is leading the
market by changing the future of the logistics and transportation
industry.”
Applying autonomous driving technology to trucking will generate a
multi-trillion-dollar economic impact, significant enough to reshape the
transportation industry and its ecosystems. PlusAI is committed to
making commercial freight transportation safer, more efficient and less
expensive for its customers.
With its corporate headquarters in Cupertino and R&D centers in both
Silicon Valley and China, PlusAI consists of world-class engineers that
are equipped with a strong strategic vision, as well as rich experiences
in technology innovation and commercialization.
To learn more about the company, visit https://plus.ai.
About PlusAI
PlusAI was founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley by David Liu and Hao Zheng,
who were classmates at Stanford twenty years ago. PlusAI has rapidly
grown into a multinational technology company with R&D centers in
Silicon Valley and China, specializing in developing full-stack
self-driving technology to enable large-scale autonomous commercial
fleets. PlusAI began conducting daily tests on both urban and highway
roads in early 2017, becoming one of the leading companies in
autonomously driven miles in California.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005230/en/