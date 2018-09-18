Plutora : Showcases Technology Advancements that Drive Outcomes Through Insight and Visibility at DevOps World | Jenkins World 2018

DEVOPS WORLD | JENKINS WORLD – Plutora,
leading provider of value stream management for enterprise IT, today
announced it will be showcasing how it improves the velocity, quality
and efficiency of the application delivery process at DevOps World |
Jenkins World, the annual gathering of DevOps practitioners using
Jenkins for continuous delivery. The conference, held at the San
Francisco Marriott Marquis, is the largest gathering of Jenkins users in
the world and is a multi-day event comprised of sessions, workshops,
training and other learning opportunities.
The technology built by Plutora has recently earned the company Top 3
vendor status in the EMA
DevOps 2020 report for release management, on the strength of its
effectiveness and customer satisfaction, labeling it one of the leading
and most innovative products in its category. The company was also
recognized as a Strong Performer in The
Forrester New Wave™: Value Stream Management Tools, Q3 2018 where it
was noted for featuring robust visualizations and governance
capabilities.
Along with the accolades and recognition comes the debut of Plutora
on the Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private
companies in the United States. Plutora recorded a growth rate of 943
percent over the past year ranking it No. 60 among software vendors and
No. 530 on the overall list.
“Plutora is leading the pack in value stream management but not just by
our standards of delivering the best solutions possible, we’re also
being recognized by leading analyst firms like Forrester and EMA,” said
Bob Davis, CMO, Plutora. “We’ve had a good year that has been
underpinned by many of our long-term goals coming to fruition. Software
drives innovation and it has always been our intention to help
organizations shape businesses through amazing software and stay
competitive through continuous innovation. We are excited to be at
Jenkins World to talk to customers and prospects about the new
advancements in the platform, our vision for the future of DevOps and
how we can help them achieve DevOps efficiencies.”
The strength of the Plutora Platform is driving the latest recognition
and reinforcing its intent to help companies deliver software faster,
more frequently and with fewer errors. Recently, Plutora has made some
significant updates to the platform based on the evolving needs of
customers, including:
-
Migrating the platform to AWS for better performance and innovation
-
Enhancing test environment management with Continuous Delivery
Pipeline insight to improve coordination and collaboration of complex
release trains at scale by balancing the pace of change with the
controls needed for application health and stability
-
Launching Plutora Analytics, which paves the way for metrics driven
outcomes with a powerful analytics and data discovery model that
combines release, quality and deployment information across the
portfolio to drive continuous innovation
“Plutora is best for firms that want to connect and measure automated
processes,” according to The Forrester New Wave™: Value Stream
Management Tools, Q3 2018, authored by Christopher Condo and Bill Seguin.
“[Its] ability to link, visualize, and orchestrate process will help
organizations that seek greater transparency in their automated
processes.”
“The majority of enterprises today have come around and embraced agile
techniques, but many still struggle to put together a mature,
comprehensive DevOps solution to drive results,” said Stephen Hendrick,
research director for application development and management, EMA.
“Vendors such as Plutora are providing many organizations with a single
source of truth for their DevOps projects. Additionally, high praise
from customers on feature effectiveness and customer satisfaction
demonstrate that Plutora is a leader in the enterprise release
management market.”
