Plutora : Showcases Technology Advancements that Drive Outcomes Through Insight and Visibility at DevOps World | Jenkins World 2018

Through innovation in value stream management, Plutora has extended market leadership, propelled growth and gained value stream management success

DEVOPS WORLD | JENKINS WORLD – Plutora, leading provider of value stream management for enterprise IT, today announced it will be showcasing how it improves the velocity, quality and efficiency of the application delivery process at DevOps World | Jenkins World, the annual gathering of DevOps practitioners using Jenkins for continuous delivery. The conference, held at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, is the largest gathering of Jenkins users in the world and is a multi-day event comprised of sessions, workshops, training and other learning opportunities.

The technology built by Plutora has recently earned the company Top 3 vendor status in the EMA DevOps 2020 report for release management, on the strength of its effectiveness and customer satisfaction, labeling it one of the leading and most innovative products in its category. The company was also recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: Value Stream Management Tools, Q3 2018 where it was noted for featuring robust visualizations and governance capabilities.

Along with the accolades and recognition comes the debut of Plutora on the Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Plutora recorded a growth rate of 943 percent over the past year ranking it No. 60 among software vendors and No. 530 on the overall list.

“Plutora is leading the pack in value stream management but not just by our standards of delivering the best solutions possible, we’re also being recognized by leading analyst firms like Forrester and EMA,” said Bob Davis, CMO, Plutora. “We’ve had a good year that has been underpinned by many of our long-term goals coming to fruition. Software drives innovation and it has always been our intention to help organizations shape businesses through amazing software and stay competitive through continuous innovation. We are excited to be at Jenkins World to talk to customers and prospects about the new advancements in the platform, our vision for the future of DevOps and how we can help them achieve DevOps efficiencies.”

The strength of the Plutora Platform is driving the latest recognition and reinforcing its intent to help companies deliver software faster, more frequently and with fewer errors. Recently, Plutora has made some significant updates to the platform based on the evolving needs of customers, including:

Migrating the platform to AWS for better performance and innovation

Enhancing test environment management with Continuous Delivery Pipeline insight to improve coordination and collaboration of complex release trains at scale by balancing the pace of change with the controls needed for application health and stability

Launching Plutora Analytics, which paves the way for metrics driven outcomes with a powerful analytics and data discovery model that combines release, quality and deployment information across the portfolio to drive continuous innovation

“Plutora is best for firms that want to connect and measure automated processes,” according to The Forrester New Wave™: Value Stream Management Tools, Q3 2018, authored by Christopher Condo and Bill Seguin. “[Its] ability to link, visualize, and orchestrate process will help organizations that seek greater transparency in their automated processes.”

“The majority of enterprises today have come around and embraced agile techniques, but many still struggle to put together a mature, comprehensive DevOps solution to drive results,” said Stephen Hendrick, research director for application development and management, EMA. “Vendors such as Plutora are providing many organizations with a single source of truth for their DevOps projects. Additionally, high praise from customers on feature effectiveness and customer satisfaction demonstrate that Plutora is a leader in the enterprise release management market.”

Additional Resources

About Plutora:

Plutora, the market leader of value stream management solutions for enterprise IT, improves the speed and quality of software creation by capturing, visualizing and analyzing critical indicators of every aspect of the delivery process. Plutora orchestrates release pipelines across a diverse ecosystem of development methodologies, manages hybrid test environments, correlates data from existing toolchains, and incorporates test metrics gathered at every step. The Plutora Platform ensures organizational alignment of software development with business strategy and provides visibility, analytics and a system of insights into the entire value stream, guiding continuous improvement through the measured outcomes of each effort.

For more information, visit us http://www.plutora.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005212/en/