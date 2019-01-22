The ongoing political turmoil in Washington, D.C. has negatively impacted hundreds of thousands of federal government workers. While a great deal of time and money has been spent on how to end this shutdown, for one local Washington, D.C. area restaurant manager, Simon Wu, the more immediate question was how to take care of those who take care of us during this political standoff.

Simon Wu is the manager of Vapiano in Reston, VA. As a Washington, D.C. area restaurant manager, Mr. Wu is painfully aware of the impact the government shutdown is having on local federal government employees. In order to try and make a difference for those affected, Mr. Wu coordinated with one of his regular guests who had a great idea and the right connections - Mr. Gaurang Shah, leader of #RestonUnited and #RestonGoingOutGroup – suggested a food donation. Mr. Shah contacted a TSA Supervisor at Dulles Airport who agreed with the idea and Mr. Wu was off and running. After creating a menu for the TSA staff, Mr. Wu and his team got to work preparing a delicious and filling homestyle Italian meal at Vapiano Reston. The food was then brought to Dulles Airport where it fed more than 100 Dulles TSA workers.

Although Vapiano Reston was just acquired by Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. (“Plutos”) this month as part of a much larger acquisition whereby Vapiano SE sold all of Vapiano Holdings USA, LLC to Plutos, it already appears clear that Vapiano will fit right in with Plutos’ culture of social responsibility.

