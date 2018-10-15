Ply Gem : Completes Acquisition of Silver Line Division from Andersen Corporation

Further strengthens leading position in vinyl windows and patio doors across both new construction and home improvement segments

Ply Gem, a leading North American manufacturer of exterior building products, announced the close of the acquisition of the Silver Line vinyl window and patio door division from Andersen Corporation which had 2017 annual revenues of more than $440 million. The transaction aligns with Ply Gem’s strategy of driving growth in revenue and earnings in part through targeted acquisitions of highly complementary businesses.

As previously announced, upon completion of the acquisition Ply Gem added the portfolio of products sold under the Silver Line and American Craftsman brands and four Silver Line manufacturing plants, along with related distribution and support services. Approximately 4,000 associates across these locations and all business functions have also transitioned to Ply Gem with the business.

The transaction expands and bolsters the Ply Gem portfolio through the addition of these two highly respected brands and is expected to:

Create a more comprehensive and balanced portfolio across the repair and remodeling (R&R) and new construction segments

Establish a stronger national residential windows platform with manufacturing scale and channel distribution advantages to better serve both new construction and R&R customers

Generate opportunities for operational synergies to enhance customer service and optimize future profitability and growth

“This transaction is in full alignment with our strategic growth plan,” said Gary E. Robinette, Ply Gem’s Chairman and CEO. “The addition of the Silver Line business will better balance the mix of end markets that we serve, strengthen our core capabilities and contribute significantly to revenues and earnings. We are confident this will help us achieve synergies and competitive advantages that drive top line sales and enhanced customer value.”

About Ply Gem

Ply Gem, headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Number one in vinyl siding and in vinyl and aluminum windows, Ply Gem produces a comprehensive product line of windows and patio doors, vinyl and aluminum siding and accessories, designer accents, cellular PVC trim and mouldings, vinyl fencing and railing, stone veneer and gutterware, used in both new construction and home repair and remodeling in the United States and Canada. Visit www.plygem.com for more information.

