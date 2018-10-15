Ply Gem : Completes Acquisition of Silver Line Division from Andersen Corporation

Ply Gem, a leading North American manufacturer of exterior building
products, announced the close of the acquisition of the Silver Line
vinyl window and patio door division from Andersen Corporation which had
2017 annual revenues of more than $440 million. The transaction aligns
with Ply Gem’s strategy of driving growth in revenue and earnings in
part through targeted acquisitions of highly complementary businesses.
As previously announced, upon completion of the acquisition Ply Gem
added the portfolio of products sold under the Silver Line and American
Craftsman brands and four Silver Line manufacturing plants, along with
related distribution and support services. Approximately 4,000
associates across these locations and all business functions have also
transitioned to Ply Gem with the business.
The transaction expands and bolsters the Ply Gem portfolio through the
addition of these two highly respected brands and is expected to:
-
Create a more comprehensive and balanced portfolio across the repair
and remodeling (R&R) and new construction segments
-
Establish a stronger national residential windows platform with
manufacturing scale and channel distribution advantages to better
serve both new construction and R&R customers
-
Generate opportunities for operational synergies to enhance customer
service and optimize future profitability and growth
“This transaction is in full alignment with our strategic growth plan,”
said Gary E. Robinette, Ply Gem’s Chairman and CEO. “The addition of the
Silver Line business will better balance the mix of end markets that we
serve, strengthen our core capabilities and contribute significantly to
revenues and earnings. We are confident this will help us achieve
synergies and competitive advantages that drive top line sales and
enhanced customer value.”
About Ply Gem
Ply Gem, headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a leading manufacturer of
exterior building products in North America. Number one in vinyl siding
and in vinyl and aluminum windows, Ply Gem produces a comprehensive
product line of windows and patio doors, vinyl and aluminum siding and
accessories, designer accents, cellular PVC trim and mouldings, vinyl
fencing and railing, stone veneer and gutterware, used in both new
construction and home repair and remodeling in the United States and
Canada. Visit www.plygem.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005589/en/