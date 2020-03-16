Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares First Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: PLYM) today announced the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per diluted share, or an annualized dividend of $1.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2020, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2020.

About Plymouth

