Plymouth Rock Assurance® Acquires Rider Insurance Company

Motorcycle and ATV insurance will expand Plymouth Rock’s offerings

Plymouth Rock Assurance today finalized its acquisition of Rider Insurance Company. New Jersey-based Rider is the largest motorcycle insurance provider in the state, and the only carrier serving the motorcycle community exclusively.

“We look forward to focusing on the motorcycle insurance segment of the business and expanding our current product offerings,” said Gerry Wilson, President and CEO of Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. “Plymouth Rock and Rider share a common history built on trust and reliability, and we’re excited to welcome a new group of customers and riding enthusiasts to Plymouth Rock.”

Plymouth Rock, rated A- (“Excellent”) by A.M. Best and specializing in auto and home insurance across the Northeast, will now look to expand its motorcycle insurance business with the acquisition of Rider Insurance. The acquisition of Rider by Palisades Safety and Insurance Association, a Plymouth Rock company, was approved earlier this month by the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance.

About Plymouth Rock

The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach to insurance puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online at plymouthrock.com, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. The group's companies now write and manage more than $1.4 billion in auto, motorcycle, and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies is a trade name used by a group of separate underwriting, managed insurance and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states under a variety of brand names and marks, including the brand names and service marks Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock®. Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

About Rider

Founded in 1971, Rider is the largest motorcycle insurance provider in New Jersey, and the only carrier serving exclusively the motorcycle community. It also has a significant presence in Pennsylvania. Rider understands the unique needs of the motorcycle and off-road community and provides the riding community with specialized insurance coverage and service, while delivering an exceptional customer experience.

