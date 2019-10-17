Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Plymouth Rock Assurance® Acquires Rider Insurance Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Motorcycle and ATV insurance will expand Plymouth Rock’s offerings

Plymouth Rock Assurance today finalized its acquisition of Rider Insurance Company. New Jersey-based Rider is the largest motorcycle insurance provider in the state, and the only carrier serving the motorcycle community exclusively.

“We look forward to focusing on the motorcycle insurance segment of the business and expanding our current product offerings,” said Gerry Wilson, President and CEO of Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. “Plymouth Rock and Rider share a common history built on trust and reliability, and we’re excited to welcome a new group of customers and riding enthusiasts to Plymouth Rock.”

Plymouth Rock, rated A- (“Excellent”) by A.M. Best and specializing in auto and home insurance across the Northeast, will now look to expand its motorcycle insurance business with the acquisition of Rider Insurance. The acquisition of Rider by Palisades Safety and Insurance Association, a Plymouth Rock company, was approved earlier this month by the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance.

About Plymouth Rock
The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach to insurance puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online at plymouthrock.com, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. The group's companies now write and manage more than $1.4 billion in auto, motorcycle, and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies is a trade name used by a group of separate underwriting, managed insurance and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states under a variety of brand names and marks, including the brand names and service marks Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock®. Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

About Rider
Founded in 1971, Rider is the largest motorcycle insurance provider in New Jersey, and the only carrier serving exclusively the motorcycle community. It also has a significant presence in Pennsylvania. Rider understands the unique needs of the motorcycle and off-road community and provides the riding community with specialized insurance coverage and service, while delivering an exceptional customer experience.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28pYamaha Extreme Terrain Challenge Returns to Loretta Lynn Ranch
GL
01:26pUK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
RE
01:26pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Why Your Next Louis Vuitton Bag May Hail From Texas
DJ
01:25pCHART INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:25pOXFIRST : Globalisation Requires Changes in Enforcement of Standard Essential Patents
BU
01:24pMEREDITH : Announces Licensing Agreement With Lifetime Brands To Launch A Line Of Kitchen Products Under Allrecipes Brand
PU
01:23pBARCLAYS : A sham Qatar deal could have cost ex Barclays exec $64 million, court hears
RE
01:23pUAW deal with GM to end strike includes pay raises, but three plants would close
RE
01:22pPOINT B COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR : Six Ways to Take Customer Journey Mapping from Design to Execution
BU
01:21pSale of Eurazeo shares by Tikehau Capital
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM's Sales Slide Persists After Its Deal for Red Hat -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group