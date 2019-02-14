Plymouth Rock Assurance Offers Lifeline to Federal Workers Facing Shutdown Uncertainty

Plymouth Rock Assurance has taken steps to ensure its current federal
employee customers and prospective customers will have one less thing to
worry about should there be another federal government shutdown – this
week or any time in the future. The auto and home insurer has promised
to take the following steps for any customer that is a federal employee
and has been furloughed or asked to work without pay:
Pause Your Bill – such customers can defer any auto or home
insurance payments until the shutdown ends.
Deferred Initial Down Payment – any such government employee who
purchases a new auto or home insurance policy during the shutdown can
defer their initial down payment until the shutdown ends.
We’ll Keep Your Policy Active – Plymouth Rock will suspend
cancellation for non-payment for any such customer.
These actions will be put into effect immediately upon a government
shutdown should one occur on February 15 or at any point in the future,
and will remain in effect until the shutdown ends. Plymouth Rock wants
its federal government customers to know that their coverage will
continue without interruption during these stressful times.
“Coming out of the longest shutdown in history, we expect that many
federal workers are still recovering financially and another shutdown
would be even more burdensome,” said Hal Belodoff, President and Chief
Operating Office of The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies. “We are
committing to working with all of our affected policyholders to help
them through any future shutdown. We will continue to put our customers
first.”
A special website page has been set up for any Plymouth Rock customers
who are affected by a future shutdown. Those customers can visit plymouthrock.com/FederalEmployees
or contact their Plymouth Rock insurance agent.
About Plymouth Rock
The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies was
established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more
innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an
insurance company. Plymouth Rock's approach to insurance, including
unique features like Crashbusters® mobile claims vans, Door to Door
Valet Claim Service®, the Get Home Safe® taxi and rideshare benefit, and
its Pledge of Assurance® put customers' convenience and satisfaction
first.
Plymouth Rock is a marketing name used by separate underwriting and
management companies to offer personal and commercial auto and home
insurance in multiple states. Each company is financially responsible
only for its own insurance products and actual coverage is subject to
the language of the policies as issued by each separate company. Some
discounts, coverages, payment plans, features and benefits are not
available in all states and companies.
Taken together, the group's companies write and manage more than $1.3
billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut,
Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
Plymouth Rock gives its customers the choice to do business the way they
want – online at plymouthrock.com, using a mobile device, by phone or
with one of Plymouth Rock's agents.
