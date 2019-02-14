Plymouth Rock Assurance Offers Lifeline to Federal Workers Facing Shutdown Uncertainty

Leading auto and home insurer provides specific steps to help customers affected by any future federal government shutdown

Plymouth Rock Assurance has taken steps to ensure its current federal employee customers and prospective customers will have one less thing to worry about should there be another federal government shutdown – this week or any time in the future. The auto and home insurer has promised to take the following steps for any customer that is a federal employee and has been furloughed or asked to work without pay:

Pause Your Bill – such customers can defer any auto or home insurance payments until the shutdown ends.

Deferred Initial Down Payment – any such government employee who purchases a new auto or home insurance policy during the shutdown can defer their initial down payment until the shutdown ends.

We’ll Keep Your Policy Active – Plymouth Rock will suspend cancellation for non-payment for any such customer.

These actions will be put into effect immediately upon a government shutdown should one occur on February 15 or at any point in the future, and will remain in effect until the shutdown ends. Plymouth Rock wants its federal government customers to know that their coverage will continue without interruption during these stressful times.

“Coming out of the longest shutdown in history, we expect that many federal workers are still recovering financially and another shutdown would be even more burdensome,” said Hal Belodoff, President and Chief Operating Office of The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies. “We are committing to working with all of our affected policyholders to help them through any future shutdown. We will continue to put our customers first.”

A special website page has been set up for any Plymouth Rock customers who are affected by a future shutdown. Those customers can visit plymouthrock.com/FederalEmployees or contact their Plymouth Rock insurance agent.

About Plymouth Rock

The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's approach to insurance, including unique features like Crashbusters® mobile claims vans, Door to Door Valet Claim Service®, the Get Home Safe® taxi and rideshare benefit, and its Pledge of Assurance® put customers' convenience and satisfaction first.

Plymouth Rock is a marketing name used by separate underwriting and management companies to offer personal and commercial auto and home insurance in multiple states. Each company is financially responsible only for its own insurance products and actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued by each separate company. Some discounts, coverages, payment plans, features and benefits are not available in all states and companies.

Taken together, the group's companies write and manage more than $1.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Plymouth Rock gives its customers the choice to do business the way they want – online at plymouthrock.com, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005536/en/