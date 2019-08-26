Log in
Plymouth Rock Assurance and NJ 101.5 Join Forces to Keep Children Safe During Back to School Season

08/26/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, is pleased to announce its partnership with NJ 101.5 and morning drive-time host Bill Spadea, to help drive awareness to NJ drivers about school bus stop sign laws. Plymouth Rock will leverage the power of NJ 101.5’s total audience and social media to communicate that “Stop Means Stop” during this busy back-to-school period. Live endorsements with Bill Spadea, in addition to promotional announcements, will drive home the message that our kids are back to school so it’s crucial to drive safe and stop for school buses. The program will run through mid-September.

"We are pleased to partner with NJ 101.5 to bring awareness to the critical issue of children’s safety during this key back-to-school period," said Melissa Robinson, Marketing Director, Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey.

About Plymouth Rock
The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's approach to insurance, including unique features like Crashbusters® mobile claims vans, Door to Door Valet Claim Service®, the Get Home Safe® taxi and rideshare benefit, and its Pledge of Assurance® put customers' convenience and satisfaction first.

Plymouth Rock is a marketing name used by separate underwriting and management companies to offer personal and commercial auto and home insurance. Each company is financially responsible only for its own insurance products and actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued by each company.

The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies was founded in 1982 by Jim Stone. Taken together, the group's companies write and manage more than $1.4 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.


© Business Wire 2019
