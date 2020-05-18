Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey Names Jeff Briglia as Chief Executive Officer and President

Briglia succeeds Gerry Wilson after more than 20 years at the helm

Plymouth Rock Assurance has named Jeff Briglia as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey, effective immediately. In this role, Briglia will oversee Plymouth Rock’s direct to consumer and exclusive agent auto insurance division, based out of its Woodbridge, N.J. office. He takes over for Gerry Wilson, who in November announced his plans to retire.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jeff to Plymouth Rock to lead our direct to consumer auto division,” said Jim Stone, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Plymouth Rock Company. “Jeff brings a tremendous understanding of the insurance industry, strong leadership experience, and deep knowledge of the direct acquisition channel. We are excited for Jeff to take the reins as Plymouth Rock continues to grow.”

"This is an exciting time at Plymouth Rock and I'm thrilled to join an organization that is driving digital innovation and developing new ways to put the customer first,” said Briglia. “I’m also looking forward to joining such a strong team as the company explores new avenues for growth to take advantage of future opportunities.”

Briglia joins Plymouth Rock from Metromile Insurance, where he most recently held the dual positions of Chief Insurance Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He was responsible for overseeing all the core insurance related functions, and worked closely with the technology teams that focused on delivering digital innovations to customers.

Prior to Metromile, Jeff worked at Allstate in various executive positions in claims and product, most recently as their Senior Vice President of Product Strategy & Transformation. Prior to Allstate, Jeff spent over 14 years at Progressive in several leadership roles, including special lines, customer relationship management leadership, and product.

Wilson, who has led Plymouth Rock’s New Jersey operations since 2000, launched the company’s direct to consumer channel in 2006. He steps down after a successful two decades with Plymouth Rock. During his tenure he fostered the growth of the New Jersey operation into a leading writer in the state, expanded the business into Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York, and successfully completed numerous acquisitions.

