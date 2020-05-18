Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey Names Jeff Briglia as Chief Executive Officer and President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Briglia succeeds Gerry Wilson after more than 20 years at the helm

Plymouth Rock Assurance has named Jeff Briglia as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey, effective immediately. In this role, Briglia will oversee Plymouth Rock’s direct to consumer and exclusive agent auto insurance division, based out of its Woodbridge, N.J. office. He takes over for Gerry Wilson, who in November announced his plans to retire.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jeff to Plymouth Rock to lead our direct to consumer auto division,” said Jim Stone, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Plymouth Rock Company. “Jeff brings a tremendous understanding of the insurance industry, strong leadership experience, and deep knowledge of the direct acquisition channel. We are excited for Jeff to take the reins as Plymouth Rock continues to grow.”

"This is an exciting time at Plymouth Rock and I'm thrilled to join an organization that is driving digital innovation and developing new ways to put the customer first,” said Briglia. “I’m also looking forward to joining such a strong team as the company explores new avenues for growth to take advantage of future opportunities.”

Briglia joins Plymouth Rock from Metromile Insurance, where he most recently held the dual positions of Chief Insurance Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He was responsible for overseeing all the core insurance related functions, and worked closely with the technology teams that focused on delivering digital innovations to customers.

Prior to Metromile, Jeff worked at Allstate in various executive positions in claims and product, most recently as their Senior Vice President of Product Strategy & Transformation. Prior to Allstate, Jeff spent over 14 years at Progressive in several leadership roles, including special lines, customer relationship management leadership, and product.

Wilson, who has led Plymouth Rock’s New Jersey operations since 2000, launched the company’s direct to consumer channel in 2006. He steps down after a successful two decades with Plymouth Rock. During his tenure he fostered the growth of the New Jersey operation into a leading writer in the state, expanded the business into Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York, and successfully completed numerous acquisitions.

About Plymouth Rock Assurance

Plymouth Rock Assurance was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's independent agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.4 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued by each separate company. Some discounts, coverages, payment plans, features and benefits are not available in all states and companies. You can learn more about Plymouth Rock by visiting plymouthrock.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pEXASOL : announces that due to a high level of investor demand for shares offered in the IPO the order book will be closed early on 19 May 2020
EQ
02:19pXDI Taps DeepTarget To Power Member Engagement and Revenue Growth for Credit Unions
BU
02:18pXXL ASA : Preliminary results of the Share Issue
AQ
02:18pAM BESTTV : Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation Insurers Donate $320 Million, Volunteer From Home During Pandemic
BU
02:17pACACIA RESEARCH CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pHousing Starts, Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:16pDOE Announces Intent to Commit $81 Million for Coal FIRST Design Development
PU
02:16pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Unveils $6 Million Plan for Water Storage Upgrades
PU
02:16pEQUINOR : Transaksjoner i kapitalmarkedet
PU
02:16pSORTIS : Launches $50 Million Distressed Real Estate Opportunity Fund
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with rivals over steel business - source
2GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Cicor updates its outlook
5ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD : ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group