Plymouth Rock Receives Approval to Acquire MAPFRE Insurance Company of New York

Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation today announced that the New York
Department of Financial Services has approved its acquisition of MAPFRE
Insurance Company of New York. The agreement to purchase MAPFRE’s New
York personal auto and home insurance business was announced in June,
pending regulatory approvals.
“We’re very pleased to have received approval from the New York
Department of Financial Services to close this transaction,” said Hal
Belodoff, President of The Plymouth Rock Company. “We look forward to
welcoming a new group of customers into the Plymouth Rock family. Those
customers can expect exceptional customer service, a commitment to
continuously improving their insurance experience, and a host of
innovative products and features, like the Get Home Safe taxi and
rideshare benefit and one of the fastest ways to buy home insurance in
the industry.”
MAPFRE Insurance announced in December 2017 that it would exit five
states as part of a business realignment to accelerate its profitable
growth strategy.
“The sale of MAPFRE’s New York business completes our strategic
alignment announced just a year ago, allowing us to focus on our core
states and lines of business,” said Alfredo Castelo, President and CEO
of MAPFRE Insurance. “We are committed to working with Plymouth Rock to
ensure a smooth transition for our New York employees who are joining
Plymouth Rock.”
The acquisition of MAPFRE Insurance Company of New York follows Plymouth
Rock’s acquisition of 21st Century’s New York private passenger auto
business in April 2018. Each transaction is part of the company’s
overall plan to become a leading auto and home insurance provider in New
York.
“Plymouth Rock was started to answer the demands of insurance consumers
who sought a company that puts their needs first,” said Belodoff. “That
has been our mission for 35 years and it will continue as we expand our
footprint into our sixth state. We look forward to bringing the best the
insurance industry has to offer to our new customers in New York.”
About Plymouth Rock
The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies was
established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more
innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an
insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach to insurance,
including unique features like Crashbusters®
mobile claims vans, Door
to Door Valet Claim Service®, the Get
Home Safe® taxi and
rideshare benefit, and its Pledge
of Assurance® put customers’ convenience and satisfaction
first.
Plymouth Rock is a marketing name used by separate underwriting and
management companies to offer personal and commercial auto and home
insurance. Each company is financially responsible only for its own
insurance products and actual coverage is subject to the language of the
policies as issued by each company.
The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies was founded in 1982 by Jim Stone.
Taken together, the group's companies write and manage more than $1.3
billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut,
Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
Plymouth Rock gives its customers the choice to do business the way they
want – online at plymouthrock.com,
using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock’s agents.
About MAPFRE Insurance
MAPFRE Insurance, rated “A”
(Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, serves policyholders in 19 states
across the United States through a network of more than 5,000
independent agents and brokers. MAPFRE Insurance is the 19th largest
provider of personal automobile insurance and the 20th largest personal
lines insurer in the United States. MAPFRE Insurance is also the largest
private passenger automobile insurer, homeowners’ insurer and commercial
automobile insurer in Massachusetts. MAPFRE Insurance provides a full
range of insurance products, including coverage for automobiles, homes,
motorcycles, watercraft and business. MAPFRE Insurance is part of the
MAPFRE Group.
MAPFRE is a global insurance company with a worldwide presence. It is
the benchmark insurer in the Spanish market and the largest Spanish
multinational insurance group in the world. The company is the main
multinational insurer in Latin America and is among the Top 5 largest
Non-Life European insurers by premium volume. MAPFRE employs more than
36,000 professionals globally and in 2017, MAPFRE’s revenues surpassed
$34 billion, and net earnings were above $850 million.
