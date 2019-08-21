Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pneuma Respiratory :, Inc. Announces New Chairman of the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

BOONE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneuma Respiratory, Inc. announced that Board member Jay Morgan has assumed the position of Chairman of the Board. Pneuma's previous Chairman, Walt Robb, will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Pneuma Respiratory)

Jay Morgan served as VP Global Innovation and Design for Bayer Consumer Care, VP Global Innovation for Merck Consumer Health and Chief Operating Officer - Research Operations for Merck Consumer Health globally. He is currently a founding partner of Pedal, a Knoxville based innovation agency that uses human-centered design to create new products, services and business models.  Trained as a chemist at Ohio Northern University, his work lives at the intersection of human insight, technology and the requirements of business.

"We are honored to have Jay take on the responsibility of Chairman," stated Pneuma Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Eric Hunter. "Jay's contributions as a member of our Board have been invaluable, and I look forward to working with him in his role as Chairman. I also want to thank Walt Robb for his advice and counsel as Chairman, as well as his ongoing commitment to Pneuma as a valued member of the Board."

At the time of his appointment as Chairman, Jay Morgan stated, "When I joined the Board of Pneuma Respiratory, I was impressed by the strength and depth of the organization and the unique capability of the technology.  We will continue to build a world-class company delivering a broad range of drugs and formulations through the lungs. I look forward to working with Eric and the team as Chairman to achieve that goal."

"Having worked with Jay Morgan on the Board of Directors, I can unequivocally state he is an outstanding choice to provide leadership as the Chairman of Pneuma Respiratory," said Walt Robb. "I am excited about our future and welcome the opportunity to continue to serve as a member of the Board."

About Pneuma Respiratory

Launched in 2015, Pneuma Respiratory is a pharmaceutical company based in Boone, North Carolina. With a global team of researchers, physicians, designers and engineers, Pneuma has the first fully integrated digital breath activated inhaler.  Using Pneuma's digital droplet ejector technology, Pneuma's device, although currently available for investigational purposes only, can deliver a spectrum of novel therapies, including biologics, to the lungs. For more information visit www.pneumarespiratory.com

Contact:
Christy Anglin
canglin@pneumarespiratory.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pneuma-respiratory-inc-announces-new-chairman-of-the-board-300905381.html

SOURCE Pneuma Respiratory


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pOil steadies as U.S. crude stocks draw but fuel inventories rise
RE
03:15pMORPHPACKERS : Opens U.S. Legal Entity and Offices
BU
03:15pRoyalton Grenada Resort and Spa to open in March 2020
GL
03:14pOil steadies as U.S. crude stocks draw but fuel inventories rise
RE
03:13pCPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP/DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:13pTARGET : Retailers' results show sharp divide between losers, winners
AQ
03:13pABACUS HEALTH PRODUCTS : Announces Revised Release Date for 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
03:12pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pJoel Pitt joins Flume Health from Group Benefit Services, expands National Sales Team
PR
03:08pOUROFINO ÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇ&OTI : Institutional Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group