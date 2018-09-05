Log in
PoLTE Selected to Present at TechCrunch Startup Battlefield

09/05/2018 | 06:01pm EDT

Event brings together the world’s top 20 early stage startups to compete in the prestigious Silicon Valley annual pitch event

PoLTE Corporation, provider of advanced Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) solutions, today announced its CEO Ed Chao presented at TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield competition at TechCrunch Disrupt 2018. Out of 900 companies that applied, PoLTE was chosen as one of 20 early stage startups to give a live pitch in front of a team of judges and a worldwide audience.

CEO Ed Chao pitched PoLTE’s Cloud-based Location over Cellular (C-LoC) platform to judges on September 5, 2018. Four to six finalists will be announced on Thursday, Sept 6 to pitch a second time on Friday. Winners will be announced Friday evening.

Startup Battlefield brings the world’s top early stage startups together on one stage to compete for the coveted Disrupt Cup, a $100,000 prize, and the attention of media and investors. The judges include TechCrunch editors, as well as top VCs and entrepreneurs, and past winners.

“It was an absolute honor to be selected to participate in this annual celebration of innovation and it was a thrill to present,” Chao said. “Our C-LoC technology creates an entirely new pillar of location that transforms the way businesses and people find the things that matter most to them.”

About PoLTE Corporation

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PoLTE is a software company that delivers the most accurate Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) solution available. Leveraging 4G & 5G signals, PoLTE’s cloud-based platform locates Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile devices seamlessly in real-time as they move between indoor and outdoor environments. With a robust global patent portfolio of 76 geolocation technologies, PoLTE redefines location.


© Business Wire 2018
