PoLTE Selected to Present at TechCrunch Startup Battlefield

PoLTE
Corporation, provider of advanced Cloud Location over Cellular
(C-LoC) solutions, today announced its CEO Ed Chao presented at
TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield competition at TechCrunch Disrupt 2018.
Out of 900 companies that applied, PoLTE was chosen as one of 20 early
stage startups to give a live pitch in front of a team of judges and a
worldwide audience.
CEO Ed Chao pitched PoLTE’s Cloud-based Location over Cellular (C-LoC)
platform to judges on September 5, 2018. Four to six finalists will be
announced on Thursday, Sept 6 to pitch a second time on Friday. Winners
will be announced Friday evening.
Startup Battlefield brings the world’s top early stage startups together
on one stage to compete for the coveted Disrupt Cup, a $100,000 prize,
and the attention of media and investors. The judges include TechCrunch
editors, as well as top VCs and entrepreneurs, and past winners.
“It was an absolute honor to be selected to participate in this annual
celebration of innovation and it was a thrill to present,” Chao said.
“Our C-LoC technology creates an entirely new pillar of location that
transforms the way businesses and people find the things that matter
most to them.”
About PoLTE Corporation
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PoLTE is a software company that
delivers the most accurate Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) solution
available. Leveraging 4G & 5G signals, PoLTE’s cloud-based
platform locates Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile devices seamlessly
in real-time as they move between indoor and outdoor environments. With
a robust global patent portfolio of 76 geolocation technologies, PoLTE
redefines location.
