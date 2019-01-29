Poarch Band of Creek Indians Donate $100,000 for Relief Efforts to Help Elmore County, AL Rebuild After Tornado

POARCH CREEK INDIAN RESERVATION, AL, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Poarch Band of Creek Indians announced today that it is donating $100,000 to the Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund to assist residents in the City of Wetumpka and other parts of Elmore County who were directly affected by the January 19, 2019 tornado. The donation is part of the Tribe’s ongoing Planned Giving Campaign.

Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie A. Bryan said of the donation, “Our Tribe is committed to doing what we can to help our neighbors in times of need. We have seen the destruction and know the difficulties the community faces in rebuilding. We commend the efforts of the leadership in Elmore County and appreciate all they are doing to ensure residents there are cared for and safe in the wake of this destructive storm.”



The tornado impacted an approximately eighteen (18) mile long tract from the city of Wetumpka to the Lake Martin area of Elmore County, AL. The Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund, originally formed after the historic tornadoes hit portions of the state in April of 2011, was re-activated to assist citizens affected by the January 19th tornado. The fund is conducted in partnership with the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) and is managed completely by Elmore County volunteers. These volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that all donations received are distributed to citizens who need help in rebuilding their lives.

Judge Glenn Goggans, Elmore County District Judge and Chairman of the Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund, stated “Our community minded board volunteers actively work alongside our local governments and volunteer agencies to identify citizens who have unmet needs following such a traumatic event. We are so thankful for the generous donation PCI is making to assist individuals in our community with the recovery process.”

“We remember what it is like to need assistance from others, having been through several natural disasters here on the Gulf Coast,” said Robert McGhee, Tribal Vice Chairman and Chief Government Relations Officer. “Now, it’s our turn to help. We want to support the residents in Wetumpka and Elmore County as they work to rebuild their communities.”

About the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

The Poarch Creek Indians are descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation, which once covered almost all of Alabama and Georgia. Unlike many eastern Indian tribes, the Poarch Creeks were not removed from their tribal lands and have lived together for almost 200 years in and around the reservation in Poarch, Alabama. The reservation is located eight miles northwest of Atmore, Alabama in rural Escambia County, and 57 miles east of Mobile.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ hundreds of area residents. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is an active partner in the state of Alabama, contributing to economic, educational, social and cultural projects benefiting both Tribal Members and residents of these local communities and neighboring towns.

The Tribe’s Planned Giving Campaign includes significant donations to local schools, education scholarships, senior centers, youth athletics, and charitable organizations.

About the Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund

The Elmore County Disaster Fund in Elmore County Alabama was created to assist affected citizens in that area after a tornado outbreak in April of 2011 caused tremendous damage to several portions of the State.

You can help the victims of the January 19, 2019 tornado by making a financial gift to the Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund. Contributions to the Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund can be made at any branch of First Community Bank, Prime South Bank, or River Bank & Trust. Secure online contributions can be made by visiting www.cacfinfo.org



