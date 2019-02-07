Log in
Pockets of risk in European housing markets: then and now

02/07/2019 | 05:20am EST

Working Paper Series

No 87 / February 2019

Pockets of risk in European housing markets: then and now

by

Jane Kelly Julia Le Blanc Reamonn Lydon

Abstract

Using household survey data, we document evidence of a loosening of credit standards in Euro area countries that experienced a property price boom-and-bust cycle. Borrowers in these countries exhibited signicantly higher loan-to-value (LTV) and loan-to-income (LTI) ratios in the run up to the nancial crisis, and an increasing tendency towards longer-term loans compared to borrowers in other countries. In recent years, despite the long period of historically low interest rates and substantial house price increases in some countries, we do not nd similar credit easing as before the crisis. Instead, we nd evidence of a considerable change in borrower characteristics since 2010: new borrowers are older and have higher incomes than before the crisis.

JEL classication: E5, G01, G17, G28, R39. Keywords: real estate markets, macroprudential policy, systemic risk, nancial crises, bubbles, nancial regulation, nancial stability indicators.

Nontechnical Summary

The nancial crisis has sparked interest of policymakers and academics alike in analysing the liability side of households' balance sheets in order to understand why households in some countries were hit by the boom-bust episode of the nancial crisis while others were not. While comparable household-level data do not exist for the crisis years, we extract historical information at the country level on lending standards and borrower characteristics from the Household Finance and Consumption Survey (HFCS). These micro data can be used to analyse distributions and thus the build-up of potential tail risks. The goal of this paper is to explore how such household-level micro data can be used for understanding macro-nancial risks and linkages and eventually to mitigate risks through macroprudential policies in place.

We document the heterogeneous experiences of households in the Euro area in the run up to the nancial crisis and after the bust. Following the literature, we divide countries into two groups: those that experienced a house price boom (Greece, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia, Latvia and Estonia) and those that did not (Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Austria and Portugal).

The paper rst provides evidence of a loosening of credit standards in countries that experienced a property price boom-and-bust. At the onset of the nancial crisis, borrowers in these countries exhibited signicantly higher loan-to-value (LTV) and loan-to-income (LTI) ratios: 40-50% of all household main residence mortgages had LTVs of 90% or more, and both LTI ratios and loan terms had increased. Credit easing persisted when house prices increased and consequently induced high indebtedness and more credit expansion, which resulted in substantial pockets of risk before the Great Financial Crisis hit. In contrast, households in countries without a boom in real estate prices experienced no comparable declines in credit standards and most did not see substantial house price increases before and during the crisis.

Second, the paper analyses the composition of buyers in both country groups before and after the crisis. The loosening of credit standards before 2010 shifted the composition of buyers in boom-bust countries towards younger households with relatively low incomes compared to the group of countries without a housing boom. Contrary to this, we nd evidence of a considerable change in borrower characteristics since 2010: new borrowers have become older and have higher incomes than before the crisis in most countries.

The paper then describes the impact of indebtedness on credit constraints. We nd that borrowers with high levels of leverage are more likely to become credit constrained, and this effect is stronger for boom-bust countries than for countries that did not experience a boom before the crisis. In recent years, borrowers with high levels of leverage are more likely to become credit constrained in both groups.

Finally, the long period of historically low interest rates since the nancial crisis raises the question of whether similar pockets of risk have emerged, considering substantial house price increases in recent years in some countries in our sample. However, we do not nd similar credit easing as before the crisis in either group of countries. Instead, there is some evidence that more afuent households have shifted their portfolios towards housing at a time when real returns on deposits or other forms of (less) risky investments are at an all-time low.

1 Introduction

Up until the nancial crisis, safeguards in Euro area macroeconomic policy primarily targeted low and stable ination, the prevention of excessive government decits, and structural reforms to underpin productivity growth. Potential instabilities arising from excessive household indebtedness, and nancial fragility more generally, received far less attention. The nancial crisis reinvigorated research into the causes and effects of nancial instability, particularly credit-driven real estate boom-bust cycles.1 Within the EMU, the inability of some Member States to credibly back-stop an over-sized domestic banking system contributed directly to a whole host of negative economic consequences that continue to be felt today. Policy reforms introduced since the crisis, such as the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), the European System of Financial Supervision (ESFS), the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and scal governance reforms (for example, the six-pack, two-pack and scal compact) have sought to address some of these weaknesses in the EMU policy infrastructure.2 Furthermore, macroprudential measures at both the Euro area and national levels, which explicitly recognise risks at the nancial system level and how such nancial sector developments affect the real economy, are becoming increasingly common in Europe.3 This includes measures related to real estate lending which generally aim to build resilience among households and banks to withstand a shock and to restrain the build-up of excessive imbalances between credit and real estate markets.4

One of the legacies of the inattention to the build-up of household nancial fragilities in the early years of EMU is a distinct lack of comparable cross-country data on borrower and mortgage characteristics. One of the key contributions of this paper is to ll this information gap. We collate information on credit standards and borrower characteristics from the rst two waves of the European Household Finance and

Consumption Survey (HFCS 2010 and 2013), comparing patterns across countries and time.

Following Hartmann (2015) and the ESRB (2015), countries are separated into those that experienced a Residential Real Estate (RRE) boom-and-bust (Greece, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia, Latvia and Estonia) and those that did not (Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Austria and Portugal). Boom-bust countries experienced an average peak-to-trough fall in house prices of 36%; the peak-to-trough fall in non boom-bust countries was just 4% (see Table 1 for country-specic data). ESRB (2015) point out that most of the boom-bust countries also experienced a real estate related banking crisis following the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) with severe consequences for the real economy (the one exception is Estonia).5

TABLE 1. Peak-to-trough house price changes

Peak year

Peak (2010=100)

Trough

Peak-trough

Boom-bust

Ireland

2007

143.2

70.4

-50.8%

Yes

Estonia

2007

187.1

98.3

-47.4%

Yes

Greece

2007

117.5

67.1

-42.9%

Yes

Spain

2007

115.7

67.5

-41.7%

Yes

Netherlands

2008

116.5

81.1

-30.4%

Yes

Slovenia

2008

112.9

81.4

-27.9%

Yes

Italy

2007

107.5

80.2

-25.4%

Yes

Lativa

2007

121.3

100.0

-17.6%

Yes

Portugal

2007

105.0

90.4

-13.9%

No

France

2011

104.1

95.7

-8.1%

No

Belgium

2013

101.5

100.2

-1.3%

No

Germany

2015

123.7

123.7

0.0%

No

Luxembourg

2015

124.8

124.8

0.0%

No

Austria

2015

100.0

100.0

0.0%

No

Boom-bust

-35.5%

Non-boom-bust

-3.9%

Excl. Portugal

-1.6%

Source: OECD data on real house prices.

Notes: The HFCS contains data for 15 countries in Wave 1 (2010) and 20 countries in Wave 2 (2014). We exclude the following countries: Poland, Hungary and Slovak Republic (outside the Euro Area for some/all of the sample period); Malta (small cell sizes for historic purchases); Cyprus (small sizes after 2010).

Our paper sheds new light on the sources of real estate boom-bust cycles in several different dimensions. We compare measures such as mean loan-to-value (LTV) and loan-

5In a prescient paper, Fagan and Gaspar (2005) show that many of the RRE boom-bust countries also experienced a large reduction in nominal interest rates upon joining the single currency. They highlighted the potential nancial instability risks arising from a rapid drop in borrowing costs as a potentially negative side-effect of increased nancial integration.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 10:19:00 UTC
