Working Paper Series

No 87 / February 2019

Pockets of risk in European housing markets: then and now

by

Jane Kelly Julia Le Blanc Reamonn Lydon

Abstract

Using household survey data, we document evidence of a loosening of credit standards in Euro area countries that experienced a property price boom-and-bust cycle. Borrowers in these countries exhibited signiﬁcantly higher loan-to-value (LTV) and loan-to-income (LTI) ratios in the run up to the ﬁnancial crisis, and an increasing tendency towards longer-term loans compared to borrowers in other countries. In recent years, despite the long period of historically low interest rates and substantial house price increases in some countries, we do not ﬁnd similar credit easing as before the crisis. Instead, we ﬁnd evidence of a considerable change in borrower characteristics since 2010: new borrowers are older and have higher incomes than before the crisis.

JEL classiﬁcation: E5, G01, G17, G28, R39. Keywords: real estate markets, macroprudential policy, systemic risk, ﬁnancial crises, bubbles, ﬁnancial regulation, ﬁnancial stability indicators.

Nontechnical Summary

The ﬁnancial crisis has sparked interest of policymakers and academics alike in analysing the liability side of households' balance sheets in order to understand why households in some countries were hit by the boom-bust episode of the ﬁnancial crisis while others were not. While comparable household-level data do not exist for the crisis years, we extract historical information at the country level on lending standards and borrower characteristics from the Household Finance and Consumption Survey (HFCS). These micro data can be used to analyse distributions and thus the build-up of potential tail risks. The goal of this paper is to explore how such household-level micro data can be used for understanding macro-ﬁnancial risks and linkages and eventually to mitigate risks through macroprudential policies in place.

We document the heterogeneous experiences of households in the Euro area in the run up to the ﬁnancial crisis and after the bust. Following the literature, we divide countries into two groups: those that experienced a house price boom (Greece, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia, Latvia and Estonia) and those that did not (Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Austria and Portugal).

The paper ﬁrst provides evidence of a loosening of credit standards in countries that experienced a property price boom-and-bust. At the onset of the ﬁnancial crisis, borrowers in these countries exhibited signiﬁcantly higher loan-to-value (LTV) and loan-to-income (LTI) ratios: 40-50% of all household main residence mortgages had LTVs of 90% or more, and both LTI ratios and loan terms had increased. Credit easing persisted when house prices increased and consequently induced high indebtedness and more credit expansion, which resulted in substantial pockets of risk before the Great Financial Crisis hit. In contrast, households in countries without a boom in real estate prices experienced no comparable declines in credit standards and most did not see substantial house price increases before and during the crisis.

Second, the paper analyses the composition of buyers in both country groups before and after the crisis. The loosening of credit standards before 2010 shifted the composition of buyers in boom-bust countries towards younger households with relatively low incomes compared to the group of countries without a housing boom. Contrary to this, we ﬁnd evidence of a considerable change in borrower characteristics since 2010: new borrowers have become older and have higher incomes than before the crisis in most countries.

The paper then describes the impact of indebtedness on credit constraints. We ﬁnd that borrowers with high levels of leverage are more likely to become credit constrained, and this effect is stronger for boom-bust countries than for countries that did not experience a boom before the crisis. In recent years, borrowers with high levels of leverage are more likely to become credit constrained in both groups.

Finally, the long period of historically low interest rates since the ﬁnancial crisis raises the question of whether similar pockets of risk have emerged, considering substantial house price increases in recent years in some countries in our sample. However, we do not ﬁnd similar credit easing as before the crisis in either group of countries. Instead, there is some evidence that more afﬂuent households have shifted their portfolios towards housing at a time when real returns on deposits or other forms of (less) risky investments are at an all-time low.

1 Introduction

Up until the ﬁnancial crisis, safeguards in Euro area macroeconomic policy primarily targeted low and stable inﬂation, the prevention of excessive government deﬁcits, and structural reforms to underpin productivity growth. Potential instabilities arising from excessive household indebtedness, and ﬁnancial fragility more generally, received far less attention. The ﬁnancial crisis reinvigorated research into the causes and effects of ﬁnancial instability, particularly credit-driven real estate boom-bust cycles.1 Within the EMU, the inability of some Member States to credibly back-stop an over-sized domestic banking system contributed directly to a whole host of negative economic consequences that continue to be felt today. Policy reforms introduced since the crisis, such as the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), the European System of Financial Supervision (ESFS), the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and ﬁscal governance reforms (for example, the six-pack, two-pack and ﬁscal compact) have sought to address some of these weaknesses in the EMU policy infrastructure.2 Furthermore, macroprudential measures at both the Euro area and national levels, which explicitly recognise risks at the ﬁnancial system level and how such ﬁnancial sector developments affect the real economy, are becoming increasingly common in Europe.3 This includes measures related to real estate lending which generally aim to build resilience among households and banks to withstand a shock and to restrain the build-up of excessive imbalances between credit and real estate markets.4

One of the legacies of the inattention to the build-up of household ﬁnancial fragilities in the early years of EMU is a distinct lack of comparable cross-country data on borrower and mortgage characteristics. One of the key contributions of this paper is to ﬁll this information gap. We collate information on credit standards and borrower characteristics from the ﬁrst two waves of the European Household Finance and

1For an overview, see Claessens et al. (2009) or Crowe et al. (2013).

2The ESFS comprises the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), the European Banking

Authority (EBA), the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA). The latter three are jointly referred to as the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs).

3The ESRB has oversight across the EU. The ECB has topping up powers for certain macroprudential instruments (such as capital based tools) for banks in SSM countries but borrower based tools such as loan-to-value (LTV) or debt-to-income (DTI) limits are under the discretion of national macroprudential authorities.

4Limits on loan-to-value (LTV) and debt-to-income (DTI) ratios are found to be particularly effective in recent cross country empirical studies such as Claessens (2015).

Consumption Survey (HFCS 2010 and 2013), comparing patterns across countries and time.

Following Hartmann (2015) and the ESRB (2015), countries are separated into those that experienced a Residential Real Estate (RRE) boom-and-bust (Greece, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia, Latvia and Estonia) and those that did not (Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Austria and Portugal). Boom-bust countries experienced an average peak-to-trough fall in house prices of 36%; the peak-to-trough fall in non boom-bust countries was just 4% (see Table 1 for country-speciﬁc data). ESRB (2015) point out that most of the boom-bust countries also experienced a real estate related banking crisis following the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) with severe consequences for the real economy (the one exception is Estonia).5

TABLE 1. Peak-to-trough house price changes

Peak year Peak (2010=100) Trough ∆Peak-trough Boom-bust Ireland 2007 143.2 70.4 -50.8% Yes Estonia 2007 187.1 98.3 -47.4% Yes Greece 2007 117.5 67.1 -42.9% Yes Spain 2007 115.7 67.5 -41.7% Yes Netherlands 2008 116.5 81.1 -30.4% Yes Slovenia 2008 112.9 81.4 -27.9% Yes Italy 2007 107.5 80.2 -25.4% Yes Lativa 2007 121.3 100.0 -17.6% Yes Portugal 2007 105.0 90.4 -13.9% No France 2011 104.1 95.7 -8.1% No Belgium 2013 101.5 100.2 -1.3% No Germany 2015 123.7 123.7 0.0% No Luxembourg 2015 124.8 124.8 0.0% No Austria 2015 100.0 100.0 0.0% No Boom-bust -35.5% Non-boom-bust -3.9% Excl. Portugal -1.6%

Source: OECD data on real house prices.

Notes: The HFCS contains data for 15 countries in Wave 1 (2010) and 20 countries in Wave 2 (2014). We exclude the following countries: Poland, Hungary and Slovak Republic (outside the Euro Area for some/all of the sample period); Malta (small cell sizes for historic purchases); Cyprus (small sizes after 2010).

Our paper sheds new light on the sources of real estate boom-bust cycles in several different dimensions. We compare measures such as mean loan-to-value (LTV) and loan-

5In a prescient paper, Fagan and Gaspar (2005) show that many of the RRE boom-bust countries also experienced a large reduction in nominal interest rates upon joining the single currency. They highlighted the potential ﬁnancial instability risks arising from a rapid drop in borrowing costs as a potentially negative side-effect of increased ﬁnancial integration.