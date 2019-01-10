Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Podcast: Jason Glaser, CEO at La Isla Network, Reveals The Critical Basics For Sustainable Sugarcane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 12:39pm EST

10th January 2019

Jason Glaser, CEO at La Isla Network and member of Bonsucro, discusses chronic kidney disease of undetermined causes (CKDu) amongst sugarcane workers with Ian Welsh in a recent Innovation Forum podcast.

In this podcast, Jason showcases how the Adelante initiative is working with Bonsucro to reduce chronic kidney disease (CKDu) in sugarcane workers in Nicaragua by making sure all workers have access to the basics including water, rest and shade whilst working in the fields. Jason and Ian discuss further challenges in sugarcane supply chains whilst highlighting how simple solutions can often be the most effective.

Listen to the podcast here

We're delighted to announce Jason Glaser will be speaking atBonsucro Global Week 2019.

Register nowto learn more from La Isla Network's studies in CKDu and what you can do to help toimprove worker livelihoods through sustainable sugarcane practices.

Disclaimer

Bonsucro published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 17:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pHow the Fed Showed It Had the Market's Back
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14pFed's Powell Affirms Flexible Rate Outlook
DJ
01:11pTrump says U.S. is having tremendous success with China on trade
RE
01:10pAfter meeting May, Japan's Abe says world does not want no-deal Brexit
RE
01:09pHigh-profile corporate chieftain's divorces
RE
12:50pUNiQ Realty Launches a New Virtual Real Estate Brokerage That Brings the Real Estate Industry Into the 21st Century
SE
12:39pPODCAST : Jason Glaser, CEO at La Isla Network, Reveals The Critical Basics For Sustainable Sugarcane
PU
12:34pSen. Sanders, Rep. Cummings introduce bill to lower U.S. drug prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
5TATA MOTORS : TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to slash UK jobs after China, diesel drop

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.