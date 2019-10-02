Podium Announces Long-term Strategic Partnership With Acclaimed Author Craig Alanson and Award-winning Voiceover Artist R.C. Bray

Audiobook Home for New York Times Best-selling Author Looks Forward to Expeditionary Force Series’ Continued Success with Fan Favorite Narrator

Leading independent audiobook publisher Podium Publishing announced today that it has forged a long-term strategic partnership with New York Times best-selling author Craig Alanson and Audie Award-winning narrator R.C. Bray. Together the parties bring best-selling audiobooks to fans’ ears in both the Expeditionary Force series and in its spin-off series, Expeditionary Force Mavericks.

Armageddon (Expeditionary Force, book 8) will be available November 5, 2019 (available for pre-order now at https://www.audible.com/pd/Armageddon-Audiobook/1774241285) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Podium Publishing has been the audiobook home for the majority of Craig Alanson’s best-selling works to date and is proud to continue the strategic partnership with narrator R.C. Bray at the helm. The series has been a mainstay of science fiction audiobooks since 2016. The new partnership will include 6 additional Expeditionary Force audiobooks (for a total of 14) and 2 further Expeditionary Force Mavericks spin-off titles over the next 3 years. Users can expect Podium to publish the audiobook edition of Armageddon (Expeditionary Force, book 8) on November 5, 2019 (available for pre-order now at https://www.audible.com/pd/Armageddon-Audiobook/1774241285), and the audiobook edition of Valkyrie (Expeditionary Force, book 9) on January 28, 2020.

“We are extremely proud of the publishing sensation that is Expeditionary Force – already 8 books long – and can’t wait to see where Joe and Skippy take us in the future,” said Podium CEO Scott Dickey. “Casting the perfect narrator for a story is what we do at Podium, and the matchup of R.C. Bray telling Alanson’s ongoing tale of space adventure is a perfect pair. This partnership is a great example of what Podium can do for authors.”

Craig Alanson added, “This partnership assures I can work with the incredibly talented R.C. Bray for the entire ExForce series, and that we continue to have the support of an industry-leading and innovative audio publisher, Podium. Bob’s award-winning voice talent truly brings my characters to life. The ExForce series will keep Bob and I busy through 2022, which sadly means I will not have time to clean out the garage.”

R.C. Bray (reached in his booth while recording Armageddon for comment) said, “For reasons I know better than to question, the stars (no pun intended!) go out of their way to align so Podium Publishing and I can team up on outstanding projects. I’ve been working with Podium since its founding, which essentially became my ‘founding’ as a narrator. And the fact that they thought of me to be the one to perform the intricacies of a narcissistic beer can … well. Ya just can’t buy that kind of trust in one’s talent! Kidding aside, I’m ecstatic that listeners will get to spend so much more time with Skippy, Bishop, and most importantly, Craig’s brilliant storytelling, for the next several years.”

About Podium Publishing:

Podium is an industry-leading independent audiobook publisher built upon the foundation of successful partnerships with self-published authors and narrators. With deep share of voice in the genres of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Romance, the company has enjoyed quick commercial and critical acclaim, releasing almost 1,300 audiobooks, numerous best-sellers, winning an Audie Award and 13 Voice Arts Awards. Podium is best-known for supporting, nurturing and discovering independent authors and narrators from the U.S. and around the world. The company gained international notice when it took a risk on one-time unknown author Andy Weir (The Martian) and turned his e-book into the largest audiobook seller in the world. www.podiumpublishing.com

About Craig Alanson

Craig Alanson is a New York Times best-selling author who began writing the first ExForce book on his lunchbreaks. His first audiobook, Columbus Day, was one of five finalists for the prestigious Audie Award, Audiobook of the Year, in 2018. Alanson divides his time between Vermont and Florida with his wife and a variable number of rescue dogs, who have manipulated their people into providing food, shelter, and convertible rides to get ice cream. For more information go to www.craigalanson.com.

About R.C. Bray

Fan favorite R.C. Bray has narrated over 300 audiobooks. He is the recipient of multiple industry awards including his Audie Award-winning performance of Andy Weir’s The Martian which continues to help make it one of the best-selling audiobooks of all time. When not skiing black diamonds backwards, enthralling onlookers with his parkour skills, and charging hard in the North Shore, R.C. can be found spinning yarns to make himself sound so much cooler than he truly is. He lives in New England with his gorgeous wife and three beautiful children. www.rcbray.com.

