Poetry book invites readers to explore the unconscious mind and find the true meaning of happiness

07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

TERRY, Miss., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1965, Elizabeth Clayton was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Nearly 10 years ago, the full press of rheumatoid arthritis also impinged on her body and psyche. But in spite of everything, she continued to write, with a will and a passion and began to choose alternate routes to achieve her metamorphosing goals.

 

In “Hinterland Rose” (published by Trafford Publishing), Clayton shares her poetry collection which becomes the rose which has journeyed out its hinterlands. These poems are categorized as “The Marrow Poems” which are about physical pain brought to ultimately bathe in sweet peace and a final respite, “Medicinal Poems” which evolved out of her desperate attempts at finding some solace in a difficult circumstance and “Hallucinatory Poems” which reminds her of a time, over which she has just passed and reminds her of a “long ago” that was dark and difficult and was beyond ordinary description. This collection also includes poetry in full verses that were written from 2017 to 2020 and more.

 

"As most individuals reach toward maturity, cognitively, physically, and emotionally, they become aware of some or many of the fundamentals which govern the process of living. Some of these principles are readily understood, while others are not. Many find, then, in this dissonance, the need for more clarity, and they seek for truth within themselves, their unconscious ‘rooms behind,’ and also support in wisdoms uncovered by the world's great thinkers, in literature, philosophy, and religion.”

 

“If these ‘seekers’ are resolute and strong, they can come to an acceptance, if somewhat forced, but with hope in a kind of resignation; in this state they can arrive at a productive acceptance which is, for mortals, not a bubbly happiness, but a contented bliss."

 

“Hinterland Rose” aims to remind readers that it is within their “rooms behind” (hinterlands) that they can find, if with much effort and often sorrow, the true meaning of “what it means to be happy.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Hinterland-Rose-Elizabeth-Clayton/dp/1490799907.

 

“Hinterland Rose”

By Elizabeth Clayton

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 252 pages | ISBN 9781490799902

E-Book | 248 pages | ISBN 9781490799919

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Elizabeth Clayton is a retired college and university professor in the fields of psychology and literature. Since retirement, she writes almost daily and has produced 23 works, primarily poetry. She has received numerous commendations, including membership in Sigma Kappa Delta, nominations for the Eric Hoffer award and representation at numerous world book fairs. In addition, she has received several U.S. Review recommendations. She has also received several Golden Seal of Excellence Awards by her publisher. Her first work was “I, Elizabeth,” which dealt with her struggles with bipolar disorder and her most recent work was published in early 2019, a review in poetry of the fable/myth of the White Hart. Other outstanding titles are “Scarlet Flow,” “Quiet Sheba (a trilogy),” “We Lesser Gods Addendum” and “The Kept Ecclesia of Agatha Moi.” She lives alone in her country home near Jackson, Mississippi.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 1-888-232-4444 or visit trafford.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
