Poh Kong Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - CHEONG TECK CHONG

Bursa Announcements
Date: 31 May 2019
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
CHEONG TECK CHONG
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
19/04/2019
|
70,000
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CHEONG TECK CHONG
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
2
|
23/04/2019
|
10,000
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CHEONG TECK CHONG
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
3
|
24/04/2019
|
5,000
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CHEONG TECK CHONG
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
4
|
26/04/2019
|
23,800
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CHEONG TECK CHONG
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
5
|
29/04/2019
|
8,000
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CHEONG TECK CHONG
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Disposal in open market.
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
2,011,028
|
Direct (%)
|
0.480
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
239,356,648
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
58.330
|
Date of notice
|
31/05/2019
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
31/05/2019
