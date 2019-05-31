Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Poh Kong Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - CHEONG TECK CHONG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

Bursa Announcements

Date: 31 May 2019

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name CHEONG TECK CHONG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

1

19/04/2019

70,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder CHEONG TECK CHONG
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
2

23/04/2019

10,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder CHEONG TECK CHONG
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
3

24/04/2019

5,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder CHEONG TECK CHONG
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
4

26/04/2019

23,800

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder CHEONG TECK CHONG
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
5

29/04/2019

8,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder CHEONG TECK CHONG
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal in open market.
Nature of interest Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 2,011,028
Direct (%) 0.480
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 239,356,648
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 58.330
Date of notice 31/05/2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 31/05/2019

Back

Disclaimer

Poh Kong Holdings Bhd published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hearing China's Higher Tariffs On Many US Products Will Take Effect Midnight Jun. 1
PU
12:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 10 Stocks Taking A Big Hit On Mexico Tariff Threat
PU
12:44pTHE FUTURE IS NOW : How Machine Learning is Combating Bank Fraud
PU
12:44pMICROSOFT : Measles and mumps? Data sharing on the cloud to improve public health
PU
12:44pJ55 CAPITAL CORP : . Announces Merger With Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. and Acquisition of Aquilini GameCo Inc. and Luminosity Gaming to Form Global Esports and Gaming Leader
AQ
12:43pXSPORT GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:42pTrade Woes Weigh on Citigroup, One of Mexico's Biggest Lenders
DJ
12:41pCONN : CONNS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:41pSugarHouse Casino Partners with Rush Street Interactive to Launch PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth's First Online and Mobile Sportsbook
BU
12:40pHeritage Pharmaceuticals Enters Deferred Prosecution Agreement with DOJ for Industrywide Generics Antitrust Investigation
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
3BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
5AVIVA : AVIVA : Value of detected claims fraud falls as fraudulent applications rise sharply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About