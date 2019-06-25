Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Point B Develops “16 North” Property at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Development Brings Dynamic New Retail Synergy to Uptown Neighborhood

Point B, an integrated management consulting, digital studio, venture investment, and real estate firm, has begun development on “16 North,” an adaptive reuse project of an existing 8,000-square-foot retail/office property comprised of two buildings which are a 10-minute drive from downtown Phoenix. Surrounded by historic neighborhoods, “16 North” is ideally situated close to the 51 freeway and the thriving 16th Street/Bethany Home Road intersection, and is a walkable place to gather before, during and after work and on the weekends.

“The 16 North property marks the start of a modern take on the Uptown neighborhood in Phoenix,” said President of Point B Real Estate Matt Hargis. “16 North will feature dining, fitness, and health and wellness retail showcased by regional entrepreneurs that bring new energy and opportunities to the area.”

Point B is both a developer and a real estate solutions and services provider. Whether developing for our own account or on behalf of others, our goal is to make a positive long-term impact on the communities in which we work while creating exceptional value and returns for our stakeholders. To learn more about Point B Real Estate, visit: https://www.pointb.com/property-development/beyond-basics.

To learn more about leasing space in “16 North,” please contact Matt Hargis, mhargis@pointb.com.

About Point B

Point B, Inc. helps organizations form, execute, and thrive. With capabilities including Management Consulting, Digital Services, Venture Investment and Advisory, and Real Estate Development, our integrated businesses provide value to the organizations and communities we serve. Our 100% employee-owned firm was named the #1 Best Medium Workplace in the United States by Fortune magazine, and is regularly honored as an exceptional place to work.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:13aSPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE (NONG) : Adjusts interest rates on home mortgages
AQ
06:11aLENNAR : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10aBOUYGUES : TF1 and IP Belgium announce they have signed an agreement on the monetization of TF1 channel advertising space in Belgium
PU
06:10aTENCENT : Date of Board Meeting
PU
06:10aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : 38.5a
PU
06:10aROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (17-21 June 2019)
PU
06:10aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- RPC Group plc
PU
06:09aDERMIRA, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:08aBMW GROUP TRIAL VEHICLE "POWER BEV" : #NEXTGen19.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : GLOBAL MARKETS: Trade stress, Iran tensions hits stocks, dollar frets on Fed doves
3ACCENTURE : Capgemini shares surge on Altran combination
4GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Dirty oil crisis over for Russia, but contagion felt on high seas
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About