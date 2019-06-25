Point B Develops “16 North” Property at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix

Development Brings Dynamic New Retail Synergy to Uptown Neighborhood

Point B, an integrated management consulting, digital studio, venture investment, and real estate firm, has begun development on “16 North,” an adaptive reuse project of an existing 8,000-square-foot retail/office property comprised of two buildings which are a 10-minute drive from downtown Phoenix. Surrounded by historic neighborhoods, “16 North” is ideally situated close to the 51 freeway and the thriving 16th Street/Bethany Home Road intersection, and is a walkable place to gather before, during and after work and on the weekends.

“The 16 North property marks the start of a modern take on the Uptown neighborhood in Phoenix,” said President of Point B Real Estate Matt Hargis. “16 North will feature dining, fitness, and health and wellness retail showcased by regional entrepreneurs that bring new energy and opportunities to the area.”

Point B is both a developer and a real estate solutions and services provider. Whether developing for our own account or on behalf of others, our goal is to make a positive long-term impact on the communities in which we work while creating exceptional value and returns for our stakeholders. To learn more about Point B Real Estate, visit: https://www.pointb.com/property-development/beyond-basics.

About Point B

Point B, Inc. helps organizations form, execute, and thrive. With capabilities including Management Consulting, Digital Services, Venture Investment and Advisory, and Real Estate Development, our integrated businesses provide value to the organizations and communities we serve. Our 100% employee-owned firm was named the #1 Best Medium Workplace in the United States by Fortune magazine, and is regularly honored as an exceptional place to work.

