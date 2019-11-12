Log in
News : Companies

Point B : Named a Best Place to Work in Charlotte

11/12/2019 | 11:06am EST

Charlotte Business Journal honors organization for culture, trust and opportunities

Point B, an integrated management consulting, studio, venture investment, and real estate development organization, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte by the Charlotte Business Journal. The company is recognized for providing an exceptional work environment and culture, with deep trust and impactful opportunities for employees across a wide variety of job roles and diverse backgrounds.

“We are a different kind of organization,” said Point B Charlotte Practice Director Mike Lee. “We exist for the benefit of our people, and our employees really take that to heart…and pay it forward to our customers, doing the right thing every time. We’re very honored to be recognized for putting our people first. It’s the foundation for who we are as a company and allows us to do exciting things for our customers and communities.”

Point B Charlotte brings a long history of unique skills and perspectives to the Carolinas and beyond. They partner with customers in key industries, including financial services, healthcare, high tech and retail and have a strong focus on solving strategic challenges in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, data and analytics, future of work and digital. To learn more about how Point B helps organizations in Charlotte with their most important initiatives visit https://www.pointb.com/about-us/locations/charlotte.

Point B is currently hiring exceptional professionals. To learn more, visit: https://careers.pointb.com.

About Point B

Point B, Inc. helps organizations form, execute, and thrive. With capabilities including Management Consulting, Studio, Venture Investment and Advisory, and Real Estate Development, our integrated businesses provide value to the organizations and communities we serve. Our 100% employee-owned firm is regularly honored as an exceptional place to work.


© Business Wire 2019
