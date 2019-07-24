Point B : Names Duncan James Chief Growth Officer

Transformative business leader to maximize integrated, strategic value for customers and drive strong firm growth

Point B, an integrated management consulting, digital services, venture investment, and real estate development firm, has named Duncan James Chief Growth Officer. James is responsible for growth across Point B’s entire portfolio, including new businesses, solutions, key customer offerings and technology products. He will help advance the benefit Point B brings to customers across the nation and continue the firm’s bold growth pattern, including a 21% revenue gain, 45% employee stock ownership share price jump and talent pool extension to 950 people in the last year.

“Duncan has a remarkable history of unifying and inspiring internal and customer teams around growth and building meaningful legacies,” said Point B Chief Executive Officer Mike Pongon. “His leadership and background in competitive, digitally-driven industries is critical as we continue to advance and grow the value and product suite we bring to customers now and in the future.”

“I am delighted to join this unique, entrepreneurial platform company that is so focused on serving clients with innovative business solutions,” said James. “Point B’s new business models and partnerships are a meaningful fit for the digital economy, and the company goes beyond simple counsel – which is quite compelling. This employee-owned company that exists for the benefit of its people delivers future-facing solutions around Mergers & Acquisitions/VC, The Future of Work, Data & Analytics and Digital Strategy, and gives ambitious partners of all sizes looking for a new approach to growth a clear path to Point B”.

James brings strategic planning, operational excellence, commercial innovation and a strong customer focus to Point B. He was a Vice President and Partner for IBM Services, a Global Client Leader for Dentsu Aegis Network, Executive Growth Officer at WPP, Senior Consultant at Ingram Enterprise Investors LLP, and a Product Strategist at Ford of Europe. James lives in Austin, Texas with his wife and is an avid historian and researcher of British and American history.

About Point B

Point B, Inc. helps organizations form, execute, and thrive. With capabilities including Management Consulting, Digital Services, Venture Investment and Advisory, and Real Estate Development, our integrated businesses provide value to the organizations and communities we serve. Our 100% employee-owned firm was named the #1 Best Medium Workplace in the United States by Fortune magazine, and is regularly honored as an exceptional place to work.

