Point Blank Vest Saves New York City Police Officer

10/31/2019 | 08:31am EDT

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York City Police Officer Christopher Wintermute responded to a call reference a man acting suspiciously and armed shortly after midnight on October 23rd, 2019. Officer Wintermute was shot in the chest and was saved by his body armor produced by Point Blank Enterprises. Officer Wintermute was treated and released. The body armor credited with the Save is the Alpha Elite series AXIIIA manufactured by Point Blank and issued to Officer Wintermute on November 16, 2017.

New York City Police Department is the largest police department in the world and Point Blank Enterprises has been the contract vendor for concealable and tactical body armor to the New York Police Department since June 9, 2011 and has supplied over 50,000 vests. The Point Blank Alpha Elite series is the most popular model of body armor worn by law enforcement in the country today, including Los Angeles, Miami-Dade, Orlando, San Antonio Police Department’s just to name a few in addition to several Federal law enforcement agencies.

Point Blank Enterprises CEO Daniel Gaston stated, “We are honored to provide personal protection equipment to the Officers of New York City Police Department and over half the other law enforcement agencies in America today. Over 200 law enforcement officers have been shot this year and we have had a record number of Saves, providing a daily reminder why our commitment to protect our first responders is so important.”

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”) is a leading provider of high performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Apparel Corporation of America (PACA), Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

PBE Company Contact:

Michael Foreman
Point Blank Enterprises
Tel: 407-448-6139
Email: mforeman@pbearmor.com

Primary Logo


