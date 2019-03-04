Point of Care Network : Accepting Nominations for America's Top NPs and PAs

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Point of Care Network (POCN) has opened nominations for America's Top NPs and America's Top PAs, two programs that recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of advanced clinicians. These peer-nominated awards allow advanced clinicians to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of peers within their own profession.

"The role of NPs and PAs has continued to expand as the health care delivery system moves toward patient-centered medical homes and more patients are seeking preventive care," explains Spencer Falk, President of POCN. "As the largest network of advanced clinicians in the country, we want to acknowledge the influence and impact of NPs and PAs on the overall quality of care."

Advanced clinicians, including physician assistants (PAs), nurse practitioners (NPs), and certified nurse educators (CNEs) are invited to nominate an NP or PA who demonstrates excellence in quality and delivery of care, professional and practice development, and community outreach and involvement.

"Being nominated as one of America's Top NPs was especially meaningful because it represented recognition by my peers," says Peter Triporo, ACNP-BC, one of the ten winners of America's Top NPs in 2018.

Nominations are now being accepted at www.AmericastopNP.com and www.AmericastopPA.com. Together with a panel of healthcare industry influencers, POCN will select ten nurse practitioners as winners of the 2019 America's Top NP program and ten physician assistants as winners of the 2019 America's Top PA program.

"These awards are a wonderful way to support the growing professional network of advanced clinicians and recognize our unique contributions to health care delivery and the important work we do in our communities," says Cynthia Trickett, PA-C, one of the ten winners of America's Top PAs in 2018.

Winners will be announced this fall during National NP Week and National PA Week.

About Point of Care Network

As the largest community of its kind, Point of Care Network was built specifically to provide NPs and PAs with peer-reviewed resources to LEARN, EARN, CARE, and CONNECT. These resources and tools are free of charge for NPs and PAs and have been vetted by an editorial board of advanced clinicians. To learn more, please visit us at www.pointofcarenetwork.com.

