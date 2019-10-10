Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Point of Care Network : (POCN) is proud to announce the winners of the 2019 America's Top PA (ATPA) Awards.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:31am EDT

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Point of Care Network (POCN) is the largest network of Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Assistants (PAs) in America and started America's Top PAs three years ago with the goal of recognizing and celebrating influential and impactful PAs practicing today. While physicians have been able to nominate their peers for various "Top Doctor" listings, this has been a vehicle to recognize the top members of the PA profession.

The ATPA Awards and POCN recognize outstanding Physician Assistants annually. The nominating process started in March allowing PAs and NPs to nominate a fellow PA who is demonstrating excellence in care quality and delivery, professional and practice development, and community outreach and involvement.

This year's recipients are as follows:

  1. Brittany Blackburn, Orthopedics
  2. Gregory Burns, Family Medicine & Academic Professor
  3. Ji (CJ) Chun, Endocrinology
  4. Aleece Fosnight, Urology & Women's Health
  5. Guida St. George, Gastroenterology
  6. Dana James, Emergency Medicine
  7. Charles Odwin, Obstetrics & Gynecology
  8. Barbara Galutia Regis, Family Medicine
  9. Ashlyn Smith, Endocrinology
  10. Brandon Yehl, Neurology

PAs are on the front lines of providing efficient and comprehensive care across all therapeutic categories. Their significant role is increasingly necessary with the aging patient population which continues to grow yearly. According to the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) there were more than 131,000 Certified PAs as of December 31st, 2018.

"It is important that we continually recognize those PA colleagues that go above and beyond for their patients," says Scott Urquhart, PA-C, DFAAPA and 2018 Winner of America's Top PA Award. "My sincerest thanks to POCN for creating this initiative to recognize and promote outstanding PAs throughout the nation."

Winners of America's Top PAs will receive:

  • Paid Membership Fee to AAPA for 2020
  • Award Plaque
  • Professional exposure via POCN's website, PR, and social media initiatives

To learn more about our ATPA winners, please visit www.americastoppa.com

About Point of Care Network (POCN)
POCN is the largest community of Advanced Clinicians (PAs and NPs) in America and was purpose-built to provide Advanced Clinicians with peer-reviewed resources to LEARN, EARN, CARE AND CONNECT. These resources and tools are FREE to PAs and NPs and have been vetted by an editorial board of Advanced Clinicians. To take advantage of these resources, please visit www.pointofcarenetwork.com and follow POCN on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information or for Media Inquiries please contact:

Spencer Dworkis, Vice President
(214) 460-1765
dworkis@pointofcarenetwork.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point-of-care-network-pocn-is-proud-to-announce-the-winners-of-the-2019-americas-top-pa-atpa-awards-300934168.html

SOURCE Point of Care Network


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:59aACCESS BANK : Court orders IGP to remove Indians' names from INTETPOL's most wanted list
AQ
08:59aZENITH BANK : unveils Z-Money
AQ
08:59aLAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION : Announces Metallic Screen Assays from the M24 Quartz Vein and New Channel Sample Assays from the 85-A2 Quartz Vein at The Ishkoday Project
AQ
08:59aMULTICHOICE : BBNaija winner Mercy gets SUV, N30m
AQ
08:58aTRADEBLOCK : and Silvergate Partner for Seamless Institutional Crypto Trading and Settlement
PR
08:57aRenault CEO tells staff Nissan alliance is key, not personnel - sources
RE
08:57aRenault to hold a board meeting on governance issues on Friday
RE
08:57aRoyal Air Maroc suspends deal for two more Boeing 737 MAX jets
RE
08:57aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Ericsson and Brighter pioneer IoT solution for diabetes treatments
AQ
08:57aMATERION CORPORATION : Conference Call Scheduled
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group