Point72 Announces Two Senior Executives Will Join the Firm

Gavin O’Connor will assume a new combined Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Role

Mark Brubaker will become Point72’s new Chief Technology Officer

Point72, L.P. (Point72) has announced that Gavin O’Connor and Mark Brubaker will join the Firm as senior executives, Point72’s CEO and President Steve Cohen announced today.

Mr. O’Connor, who joins Point72 from Goldman Sachs, will become the Point72 Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Brubaker, who most recently served as Millennium Partners’ Global Head of Equity Technology and Shared Services, will join Point72 as its new Chief Technology Officer.

“Gavin and Mark are experienced leaders who will bolster our ability to innovate and operate at the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, and efficiency as we pursue our mission of delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors,” Mr. Cohen said.

Mr. O’Connor will succeed Tim Shaughnessy, who told the Firm last year that he intended to retire at the end of 2018.

“I thank Tim for his three years of service to the Firm as our Chief Operating Officer,” Mr. Cohen said. “He was a steady hand in the management system and helped pave the way for our successful transition to registered investment advisor status. Tim will work with Gavin to ensure a seamless transition as 2018 winds down.”

Mr. O’Connor will begin at Point72 on October 1, 2018, and Mr. Brubaker will begin on April 1, 2019.

Gavin O’Connor

Mr. O’Connor completed a successful 21-year career at Goldman Sachs in 2017, where he most recently served as the COO of its Investment Management Division (IMD).

While at Goldman, Mr. O’Connor also served as co-chair of the firm-wide New Activity Committee, was a member of the IMD Client and Business Standards Committee, and was part of the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Operating Group. Before assuming his role as IMD’s COO, Mr. O’Connor was Goldman’s Corporate Controller. He was named a Managing Director in 2001 and a Partner in 2006.

Mr. O’Connor is the Chairman of Junior Achievement of New York and serves on the Fairfield University Board of Trustees. He earned a BS in Accounting and Finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from New York University.

Mark Brubaker

After studying computer science at Messiah College, Mr. Brubaker began his career as a software engineer before joining Goldman Sachs in1996. He then led a team responsible for developing Goldman’s core position management system that supported the cash, program trading, and arbitrage groups. As trade volumes increased because of the rise of electronic trading, he developed the downstream systems to process the increased trade flow.

Mr. Brubaker moved to Susquehanna International in 2004 as a development lead managing a team of approximately 50. He then joined UBS in 2006 and co-led their technology unit supporting its U.S. cash equities business. Mr. Brubaker was subsequently promoted to Managing Director and was posted to London where he led UBS’s EMEA regional technology platforms.

Joining Millennium in 2012, Mr. Brubaker drove a major transformation in the technology platform that increased automation and helped Millennium develop new and innovative tools.

About Point72:

Point72 is a global asset management firm led by Steven Cohen that uses Discretionary Long/Short, Macro, and Systematic strategies to invest in nine offices across the globe. We look for people who want to build a career with us – people who want to innovate, experiment, and be the best at what they do – while adhering to the highest ethical standards.

Point72 is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and maintains affiliated offices in New York, Hong Kong, London, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, Paris, and Palo Alto. We invest in a wide range of asset classes and situations through our businesses: Point72 Asset Management, EverPoint Asset Management, Point72 Ventures, Cohen Private Ventures, and Cubist Systematic Strategies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005699/en/