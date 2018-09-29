Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Point72 sexism case to be arbitrated, lawsuit is dismissed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 01:10am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Steven A. Cohen Chairman and CEO of Point72 Asset Management speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A female vice president at Point72 Asset Management LP will pursue her sexism claims against the hedge fund firm run by billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen before a private arbitrator and has dismissed her federal lawsuit.

In a filing late on Friday in Manhattan federal court, a lawyer for Lauren Bonner said the parties agreed to submit the case "in its entirety" to the arbitrator.

The filing said Bonner is also dismissing a proceeding before the American Arbitration Association.

Bonner, Point72's head of talent analytics, has been seeking damages for what she called the "pervasive" sexism and hostile environment at Stamford, Connecticut-based Point72.

Her allegations included claims that men were often paid two or three times as much as women and would denigrate women's work and physical appearances.

Cohen was not accused of inappropriate behavior.

He and Point72 have denied Bonner's claims and stood by the firm's treatment of women.

Douglas Haynes, Point72's former president, is also a defendant and also agreed to the private arbitration.

Cohen is worth $12.9 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42aWall Street flat; Italy budget woes hit Europe, boost dollar
RE
01:37aWORLD BANK : Saint Lucia to Improve its Health Coverage
PU
01:32aCOURTING CANADA, U.S. AND MEXICO CANCEL PLANS TO PUBLISH NAFTA TEXTS : sources
RE
01:32aMexican president-elect insists on trilateral NAFTA as U.S.-Mexico text awaited
RE
01:32aMexico's president-elect says still time for Canada to join updated NAFTA
RE
01:12aMSHA MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION : Awards $250,000 in 2018 Brookwood-Sago Grants
PU
01:12aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President-elect López Obrador of Mexico
PU
01:10aPoint72 sexism case to be arbitrated, lawsuit is dismissed
RE
01:07aWall Street flat; Italy budget woes hit Europe, boost dollar
RE
01:07aPRESS RELEASES : Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With CARICOM Foreign Ministers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk may settle SEC lawsuit but ready for fight -sources
2Mexican president-elect insists on trilateral NAFTA as U.S.-Mexico text awaited
3ALPHABET : Google CEO will testify before House on bias accusations
4Tesla's Musk may settle SEC lawsuit but ready for fight - sources
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says big breach exposed 50 million accounts to full takeover

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.