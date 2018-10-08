Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PointClickCare Marketplace Builds Connections Between LTPAC Providers, Partners, Software, and Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

PointClickCare Launches One-Stop-Shop for Third-Party Integrated Apps and Services

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATION (AHCA) ANNUAL CONVENTION –  PointClickCare Technologies, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and senior living market, today announced the launch of its online marketplace dedicated to the LTPAC and senior living industry. Known as the PointClickCare Marketplace, the online platform enables customers to more easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners, as well as their integrated apps and services. The Marketplace, combined with the company’s recently announced Developer Program, known as Amplify, supports the company’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation for the LTPAC and Senior Living industry.

“For customers, the PointClickCare Marketplace provides access to the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market; for our technology partners, it grants access to the largest network of LTPAC and senior living providers on a single platform, while also allowing them to develop meaningful connections with other technology leaders,” said Dave Wessinger, chief operating officer, PointClickCare. “The platform is truly a win-win for both our customers and our partners.”

Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers’ existing workflows. Through leveraging customers' existing user set-up and passwords, integrated offerings are designed to promote simple user management.

“PointClickCare’s network of providers and partners is unsurpassed – in value and in size – and continues to grow,” said David Belbeck, executive vice president of Corporate Development, PointClickCare. “The PointClickCare Marketplace demonstrates that, with PointClickCare as your technology partner, you have a wealth of possibilities available to seamlessly extend your PointClickCare technical capabilities.”

In March 2018, PointClickCare announced the launch of its Developer Program, an initiative that provides support to PointClickCare’s approved third-party integration partners to build and sell integrated products for mutual customers. The initiative leverages standard-based APIs, enabling partners to build applications that integrate with PointClickCare’s electronic health record (EHR) platform on a deeper, more robust level. Several partners participating in the Developer Program are listing their apps and services on the PointClickCare Marketplace.

To learn more about the PointClickCare Marketplace, visit PointClickCare’s booth (#1113) or Customer Lounge (#1049) at AHCA/NCAL's Annual Convention and Expo.

About PointClickCare Technologies
PointClickCare Technologies Inc., helps long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and senior living providers gain the confidence they need to navigate the new realities of value-based healthcare – achieving preferred status in competitive and shrinking networks, optimizing financial and operational health, attracting and retaining the right staff, and connecting to the right partners and insights needed to effectively manage and mitigate risk. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Private Cloud Companies and acknowledged by KLAS Research as a Best in KLAS Vendor for Long-term Care, PointClickCare leads the way in creating cloud-based environments where providers, patients, and payers eliminate data silos between care settings, connecting stakeholders to meaningful insights. With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps care providers connect and collaborate within their care network. Over 16,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the LTPAC industry. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38pRPC : Trading Statement
PU
05:38pRPC : Extension to deadline under rule 2.6(c)
PU
05:38pCHINA RESOURCES LAND : Announcement pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules
PU
05:38pItaly's Eni to Take Control of BP's Libya Assets
DJ
05:38pInterrad Medical Announces Agreement with Vygon to Distribute SecurAcath in France
BU
05:38pCheck Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls
GL
05:37pAIRBUS INSIDER FAURY TO BE NEXT CEO : sources
RE
05:37pHOME BANCORP : Bank officials mark company anniversary with ringing of Nasdaq closing bell
AQ
05:37pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Global NCAP gives 2-star rating to Maruti Swift
AQ
05:37p3 Pot Stocks Ready For Canada’s Cannabis Boom
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : European shares fall as risk-off sentiment spreads
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture
5ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.