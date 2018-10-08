PointClickCare Marketplace Builds Connections Between LTPAC Providers, Partners, Software, and Services

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATION (AHCA) ANNUAL CONVENTION – PointClickCare
Technologies, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the
long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and senior living market, today
announced the launch of its online marketplace dedicated to the LTPAC
and senior living industry. Known as the PointClickCare
Marketplace, the online platform enables customers to more easily
evaluate authorized third-party technology partners, as well as their
integrated apps and services. The Marketplace, combined with the
company’s recently announced Developer
Program, known as Amplify, supports the company’s unwavering
commitment to driving innovation for the LTPAC and Senior Living
industry.
“For customers, the PointClickCare Marketplace provides access to the
widest range of integrated solutions available to the market; for our
technology partners, it grants access to the largest network of LTPAC
and senior living providers on a single platform, while also allowing
them to develop meaningful connections with other technology leaders,”
said Dave Wessinger, chief operating officer, PointClickCare. “The
platform is truly a win-win for both our customers and our partners.”
Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps
and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work
seamlessly with providers’ existing workflows. Through leveraging
customers' existing user set-up and passwords, integrated offerings are
designed to promote simple user management.
“PointClickCare’s network of providers and partners is unsurpassed – in
value and in size – and continues to grow,” said David Belbeck,
executive vice president of Corporate Development, PointClickCare. “The
PointClickCare Marketplace demonstrates that, with PointClickCare as
your technology partner, you have a wealth of possibilities available to
seamlessly extend your PointClickCare technical capabilities.”
In March 2018, PointClickCare announced the launch
of its Developer Program, an initiative that provides support to
PointClickCare’s approved third-party integration partners to build and
sell integrated products for mutual customers. The initiative leverages
standard-based APIs, enabling partners to build applications that
integrate with PointClickCare’s electronic health record (EHR) platform
on a deeper, more robust level. Several partners participating in the
Developer Program are listing their apps and services on the
PointClickCare Marketplace.
To learn more about the PointClickCare Marketplace, visit
PointClickCare’s booth (#1113) or Customer Lounge (#1049) at AHCA/NCAL's
Annual Convention and Expo.
About PointClickCare Technologies
PointClickCare
Technologies Inc., helps long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and
senior living providers gain the confidence they need to navigate the
new realities of value-based healthcare – achieving preferred status in
competitive and shrinking networks, optimizing financial and operational
health, attracting and retaining the right staff, and connecting to the
right partners and insights needed to effectively manage and mitigate
risk. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Private Cloud Companies
and acknowledged by KLAS Research as a Best in KLAS Vendor for Long-term
Care, PointClickCare leads the way in creating cloud-based environments
where providers, patients, and payers eliminate data silos between care
settings, connecting stakeholders to meaningful insights. With a suite
of fully-integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile
friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue
cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps care providers connect
and collaborate within their care network. Over 16,000 skilled nursing
facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies use
PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market
leader for the LTPAC industry. For more information on PointClickCare’s
software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005158/en/