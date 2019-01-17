Log in
PointOne Joined by Technology Leaders from Amazon and EdgeConneX to Help Lead $7.5B in Data Center Development

01/17/2019 | 02:31pm EST

ACHESON, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PointOne Development Corporation, a developer of hyper-scale data centers and campus infrastructure, announced today that global technology executives Elaine Feeney and Monique Meche have joined its Advisory Board to help drive investment strategy for $7.5 billion in further development. The company also announced that Tim Shaheen has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer and Jeff Franckhauser has been appointed Chief Technology Officer.

Ms. Feeney and Ms. Meche each served as Vice President at Amazon, in roles that focused on data center expansion and public policy. Ms. Feeney was Vice President of Infrastructure Global Expansion at Amazon Web Services, and Monique Meche was Amazon’s Vice President of Global Public Policy.

“As global demand for cloud storage continues to grow, we are delighted to add Elaine and Monique to our advisory team,” said Keith Frieser, Chairman and CEO of PointOne. “Their industry expertise and experience will help PointOne scale wisely and rapidly to best support our clients’ cloud computing needs.”

Mr. Shaheen joins PointOne as Chief Revenue Officer after twenty years in strategic client management and over seven years directly engaged with growth efforts of data center clients, most recently as Vice President of Strategic Accounts at EdgeConneX. For over two decades, he has managed multinational accounts and relationships in the data center, telecommunications, and internet technology sectors. He also brings diverse experience in market development, strategy, and marketing.

As PointOne’s Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Franckhauser oversees technical infrastructure development for hyperscale data centers, internet exchanges and sub-sea cable landing stations. Mr. Franckhauser previously worked at XKL, where he defined features and interfaces for next generation DWDM optical switching technology. He previously worked on storage, cloud computing, and security technology for Infinera, Rockwell, and Nokia.

Mr. Shaheen said: “This is an exciting time to be joining PointOne. Early strategic investments in key locations mean PointOne can provide cloud-based technology companies and providers a faster time to market, reduced operational costs, and favorable power purchase agreements. Clients will benefit from our multi-purpose cable landing station and core computing facilities.”

The company’s most recent investments were driven by the increasing demand for cloud storage in Northern Virginia, where 70% of internet traffic flows.

The investments in Virginia include:

  • $80 million for the construction of two edge computing data centers in Virginia Beach which will house a cable landing station for future subsea cables and an international internet business exchange. Phase I is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2019.
     
  • Remington Technology Park, situated on 234 acres between Ashburn and Virginia Beach with access to 300 megawatts of power, will offer cost effective and high-performance cloud-computing solutions and connectivity to both terrestrial and sub-sea fiber optic cables. It will be ready for occupancy by early 2020.

PointOne has partnered with Black & Veatch, NRG Energy, Diode Ventures, and Enfinite Capital. PointOne is evaluating additional properties for data centers in the United States, as well as internationally in Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the UAE.

PointOne Development Corp. was launched by corporate parent PointOne Developments Ltd. to acquire strategic properties globally and develop, own and operate those properties into hyper-scale data center campuses designed to support the growing needs and demands of cloud-computing technology companies. www.pointonecorp.com

Contact: Terio Comerose
terio@pointonecorp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
